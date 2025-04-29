Test / E-MTB: Moustache, an established name in the e-bike sector and previously known for its exclusive partnership with Bosch drivetrains, is breaking new ground. With the Moustache Clutch, the French manufacturer is presenting its first e-mountain bike featuring Pinion's innovative motor-gearbox unit (MGU). We were able to test the new model at a press camp in Freiburg and reveal why the Clutch is arguably the most powerful e-MTB with Pinion MGU to date.

Concept and orientation: Uncompromising Enduro

Moustache makes no secret of the Clutch's focus: It's designed as a purebred enduro bike, particularly excelling on challenging downhills. The key specs underscore this: 170 mm of travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear, combined with a robust aluminum frame and a mullet wheel configuration (29 inches front, 27,5 inches rear). The latter is a new addition to Moustache's portfolio; the previous long-travel "Game" model uses full-length 29-inch wheels. This configuration, together with relatively short chainstays (450 mm) for Moustache, is intended to give the bike agility. The geometry, with a 64-degree head angle and a high front end, is aimed at safety and control at high speeds and on steep terrain.

Geometry Mustache Clutch 160

S M L XL seat tube (in mm) 370 400 430 460 Reach (mm) 435 460 480 504 Stacks (in mm) 625 637 652 660 Steering angle (in °) 64.2 64.2 64.2 64.2 seat angle eff. (in °) 77 77 77 77 Bottom bracket height (in mm) 349 346 349 349 chainstays (in mm) 450 450 450 450 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 580 607 631 657 head tube (in mm) 100 110 130 140

Drive system: Pinion MGU and Moustache battery with 780 Wh

The heart of the Clutch is undoubtedly the Pinion MGU. This unit integrates the motor and gearshift directly at the bottom bracket. Pinion specifies an average maximum torque of 85 Nm, which can increase to up to 160 Nm in very light gears thanks to the internal gear ratio. Peak power is around 600 watts, comparable to other established mid-drive motors such as Bosch or Shimano. The MGU weighs approximately 4,1 kg and incorporates a gearshift with an impressive gear range of 600%, which exceeds current derailleur systems.

The battery is a special feature. Instead of using the standard batteries from Fit (the peripheral supplier for Pinion, which is now part of Pinion's parent company), Moustache has developed its own battery with a capacity of 780 Wh in cooperation with Pinion. The reasons for this, according to the manufacturer, were the desire for a down tube that was as slim as possible despite its high capacity and a special shape that leaves room for the maintenance-friendly internal cable routing adopted from Moustache Game. The battery is integrated into the aluminum down tube and is removable. To do this, the bike must be laid on its side or turned over, a plastic flap removed, and a bolt (a tool is integrated into the head tube) loosened. The plug can then be pulled out and the battery removed. This process is somewhat more cumbersome than with flap solutions, but it saves weight and enables the slim design. The battery was fixed rattle-free while riding.

Operation and cockpit

The brain of the drivetrain is the new Master Node Display – a display integrated into the top tube that shows key information such as battery charge level, speed, selected gear, and automatic mode. The primary control unit is a small, ring-shaped remote on the handlebars, which offers a good feel, even if it is a bit more cumbersome to use in practice than simple two-button solutions. Gears are changed on the other side of the handlebars using an electronic shift lever (Pinion TE-1), which is absolutely impressive in terms of ergonomics and pressure points and is on par with high-quality electronic shifters. Both controls are wired. The cables are routed into the frame at the headset, but thanks to dedicated openings and short routes to the master node, this doesn't overly complicate maintenance. The cables and wires are fully routed within the frame, which makes servicing much easier.

Equipment variants and details

The Moustache Clutch is available in three versions, priced in 1000-euro increments.

Clutch 160.7: €7.999. Equipped with a RockShox Domain fork, Super Deluxe Select shock, Magura MT5 brakes, and, as the only model standard, a chain drive (thick BMX chain for greater durability than standard derailleur chains).

Clutch 160.8 (test bike): €8.999. It features a RockShox ZEB Select fork, a Vivid Air shock, Magura MT5 brakes, and a Gates belt drive.

Clutch 160.9: €9.999. The top-of-the-line spec includes a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, a Vivid Air Ultimate shock, and Magura Gustav Pro brakes, also with belt drive.

All models share robust components such as Maxxis Assegai tires in the MaxxGrip compound and DoubleDown casings at the front and rear, as well as sturdy aluminum wheels (Moustache's own or Mavic on the top model). An interesting detail is the choice of drivetrain: The base model can be converted to a belt drive for an additional €500. Conversely, the belt models can be converted to a chain drive for €150. All models are available in Slab Grey (dark gray, test bike) and Dune (beige).

Another feature is the rear light, elegantly integrated into the seat clamp. A cable for an optional front light is already pre-routed and activated in the frame.

The Clutch SUV: The tamer alternative

In addition to the tested enduro models, Moustache also offers the Clutch SUV. This uses the same frame, but comes with reduced suspension travel (150 mm front/rear) and a full range of accessories, including mudguards, lights, and a side stand. It's designed for touring, everyday use, and adventures off the beaten track. The SUV model also comes with a belt drive. The Moustache Clutch SUV is priced at €8.299.

Weight and price

The Clutch weighs around 26,5 kg, depending on the spec. This is no lightweight, but it's offset by the aluminum frame, the large 780 Wh battery, and the consistently robust, durable components (38 mm stanchions on the forks, heavy-duty tires, etc.). The high price, starting at just under €8.000, is typical for e-MTBs with the Pinion MGU – anyone wanting a bike with the motor-gearbox unit will still have to dig deep into their pockets. However, it's worth bearing in mind that even the entry-level model already comes with a high-end gear system.

Driving impressions from the trail

The Moustache Clutch 160.8 was tested on the trails around Freiburg. The bike feels at home where the terrain is challenging and the pace is fast. It reveals its full potential on downhills.

The noticeable weight is very well distributed thanks to the central position of the MGU. The bike sits extremely firmly on the trail and inspires a great deal of confidence, even when the line selection isn't perfect or jumps appear unexpectedly. It demands an active, assertive riding style and really thrives at higher speeds. It's not really designed for simply "stumbling down" trails, although it offers plenty of confidence. It's more aimed at experienced riders who like to let things run free. One highlight is its quietness. Thanks to the belt drive and the integrated MGU, there's no chain slap; the bike is remarkably quiet on the trail.

The climbing performance is more than solid. The Pinion MGU delivers sufficient power. Its responsiveness is good, but perhaps a bit "boisterous" compared to the latest motors from Bosch, Specialized, or DJI. A well-known issue with the Pinion MGU is gear changes, especially the transition between gears 4 and 5, which can be perceived as somewhat clunky and slow, leading to a brief feeling of "pedaling into the void." Moustache has implemented a clever solution here: As the only known bike with a Pinion MGU, the Clutch uses a 1:1 ratio for the front and rear pulleys. This shifts the problematic gear change to an easier range, less relevant on the trail. This makes riding in the typical trail uphill range (often gear 5 or 6 instead of 4 and 5) more harmonious and quieter. The disadvantage of this solution is that gears 1 and 2 are extremely light and hardly needed at all—a compromise that, given the 600% gear range, seems bearable.