Giveaway: With the new Magura Gustav Pro, the brake specialist has launched a disc brake specifically designed for tough use on e-mountain bikes, enduro bikes, and downhill bikes. The traditional manufacturer from Bad Urach is thus harking back to an icon of the 90s: the Gustav M – Magura's first hydraulic disc brake. And like its legendary namesake, the new Gustav Pro also represents true pioneering work. We're giving away a Magura Gustav Pro First Edition set worth €700!
Magura relies on uncompromising design for the Gustav Pro. 2,5 mm thick brake rotors, large 4-piston calipers, and 40% more pad volume ensure maximum stability – even under continuous load. This delivers not only power, but above all control. Less arm pump, a defined pressure point, and a smooth braking feel characterize the system. The thermal stability is particularly effective on long descents: The system stays in the optimal temperature range longer and maintains consistent performance – from the summit to the valley.
Magura combines power with sophisticated details: Thanks to Easy Link, brake lines can be connected and disconnected without tools – ideal for initial installation or service, especially on modern frames with internal cable routing. A new bleed valve and the enlarged air gap between the pad and the rotor also make maintenance noticeably easier.
Despite its robust construction, the Gustav Pro weighs only around 348 g per brake. The brake lever uses Magura's proven Carbotecture material, and the lever itself is made of aluminum and adjustable without tools.
E-bikes are heavier, faster, and more powerful – increasing the demands on brakes. Magura meets these demands with components designed for durability and resilience. According to the manufacturer, maintenance time has been doubled compared to conventional systems. The Gustav Pro is also fully compatible with Bosch eBike ABS.
Magura Gustav Pro First Edition Set
The Magura Gustav Pro is available in a limited First Edition. The set includes two brakes, two 203 mm brake rotors, matching adapters, and small parts for hose shortening – all packaged in a high-quality box. This complete package is aimed at enduro, downhill, and e-MTB riders who value immediate performance, easy installation, and extended maintenance intervals.
Win a Magura Gustav Pro First Edition Set
Legal Magura Raffle:
Your email address will only be saved until the competition is completed and will then be deleted - unless you register for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data is stored. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except Magura).
You can revoke your consent to the newsletter at any time. Magura may use your address exclusively for its newsletter and information about its products and will not share it with third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.
The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.
Entry deadline: April 30, 2025