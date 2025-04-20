Giveaway: With the new Magura Gustav Pro, the brake specialist has launched a disc brake specifically designed for tough use on e-mountain bikes, enduro bikes, and downhill bikes. The traditional manufacturer from Bad Urach is thus harking back to an icon of the 90s: the Gustav M – Magura's first hydraulic disc brake. And like its legendary namesake, the new Gustav Pro also represents true pioneering work. We're giving away a Magura Gustav Pro First Edition set worth €700!

Magura relies on uncompromising design for the Gustav Pro. 2,5 mm thick brake rotors, large 4-piston calipers, and 40% more pad volume ensure maximum stability – even under continuous load. This delivers not only power, but above all control. Less arm pump, a defined pressure point, and a smooth braking feel characterize the system. The thermal stability is particularly effective on long descents: The system stays in the optimal temperature range longer and maintains consistent performance – from the summit to the valley.

Magura combines power with sophisticated details: Thanks to Easy Link, brake lines can be connected and disconnected without tools – ideal for initial installation or service, especially on modern frames with internal cable routing. A new bleed valve and the enlarged air gap between the pad and the rotor also make maintenance noticeably easier.

Despite its robust construction, the Gustav Pro weighs only around 348 g per brake. The brake lever uses Magura's proven Carbotecture material, and the lever itself is made of aluminum and adjustable without tools.

E-bikes are heavier, faster, and more powerful – increasing the demands on brakes. Magura meets these demands with components designed for durability and resilience. According to the manufacturer, maintenance time has been doubled compared to conventional systems. The Gustav Pro is also fully compatible with Bosch eBike ABS.

Magura Gustav Pro First Edition Set

The Magura Gustav Pro is available in a limited First Edition. The set includes two brakes, two 203 mm brake rotors, matching adapters, and small parts for hose shortening – all packaged in a high-quality box. This complete package is aimed at enduro, downhill, and e-MTB riders who value immediate performance, easy installation, and extended maintenance intervals.

Win a Magura Gustav Pro First Edition Set