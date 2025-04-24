Lidl—originally known as a discount grocery store—is once again shaking up the e-bike market, this time with the Crivit Peak 709. For a bargain price of just €1.799, Lidl is launching a hardtail e-mountain bike. But can an e-MTB in this price range really impress, or do buyers have to make significant compromises?

Bikes from hardware stores or discount stores... they rarely elicit a grin or a thumbs up from us. Sure, we editors are spoiled, but that's not the point. Even an inexpensive e-bike has to be well designed. Especially when you have less money at your disposal, you have to choose a little more cleverly and think carefully about what you install. Whether I install the top fork from Brand A or Brand B, there is little to complain about in the high-end segment. I want to explicitly state that Lidl is not paying us anything for this article. We were not even asked to test or present it. The bike caught our eye and we knew that our readers are interested in bikes from discount stores. That's why we asked to be allowed to test the bike. So we don't gain anything from praising the bike to the skies. Apart from two points of criticism, we'll do it anyway because the bike simply deserves it!

Concept and target group: Who is the Crivit Peak 709 intended for?

The Crivit Peak 709 is a classic hardtail mountain bike, powered by a mid-drive motor and supplied with power by an integrated battery. Its strengths are particularly evident on tours and on forest trails and bike paths. However, those looking for extreme sport or challenging trails should look elsewhere. The seating position? Rather compact and upright – certainly suitable for the target audience. The bike is ready for retrofitting a kickstand and a luggage rack.

Drive system in check: MiVice mid-engine and battery

At its heart: a MiVice mid-drive motor with an impressive 100 Nm of torque. The X700 packs a punch, sometimes almost a little boisterous, especially in the boost mode. Even moderate levels of assistance should be more than sufficient for most riders. While it's no "sensor miracle," it delivers sufficient sensitivity and more than enough power for its intended use on gravel and easy forest trails.

The battery has a capacity of just over 700 Wh. It's easy to remove. One small drawback: It always has to be removed from the frame for charging. This can be seen as a disadvantage, but perhaps also as an advantage—it means you don't forget the battery in your bike over the winter. Combined with moderate assistance, this should allow for considerable ranges.

The control panel is simple, lacking a real display. LEDs in different colors provide information about the battery and assistance level. While legibility in backlight and sunlight isn't perfect, the controls are functional and not unergonomic.

Components and features: What do you get for under 1.800 euros?

For this price, the other features are surprisingly solid! Shimano hydraulic disc brakes are used front and rear, each with 180mm rotors.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the wheels. Shimano hubs paired with eyeleted, relatively wide Rigida rims should prove robust and fairly durable. The tires are also Maxxis, specifically a Rekon with an Exo casing.

The gear system is a real highlight – the Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed drivetrain. It's designed specifically for e-bikes and is considered particularly robust and durable. It also shifts noticeably more smoothly, especially under load.

frame Aluminum hadtail frame with integrated cable routing and thru axle, available in three sizes suspension fork SR Suntour suspension fork “XCM34 Boost” with 120 mm travel Drive Mivice X700 Rechargeable battery 708 Wh Suspension shocks Hardtail Wheels Shimano hubs, Mach1 Trucky rims, Tire VR Maxxis Rekon Exo Protection Tires Tire HR Maxxis Rekon Exo Protection Tires derailleur Shimano CUES RD-U6000 rear derailleur Gear levers Shimano CUES SL-U6000 10-speed shift lever Crank Aluminum spline black Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT200 Brake discs 180 / 180mm Seat post UNO aluminum patent seat post Saddle Crivit sports saddle Stem Uno Aluminum 31,8 40mm Links Uno aluminum 31,8 760mm low riser

Let's take a look at the cockpit: The handlebars, stem, and seatpost are made of aluminum by Uno. The saddle? A good compromise between sportiness and comfort. The grips are slightly ergonomic and bolted on.

Even the pedals feature triple industrial bearings and replaceable pins. A Fidlock bottle cage is included as standard, as is a high-quality charger.

Another positive feature is that the bike is available in several sizes – not a given in this price range. The geometry is considered to be well-designed overall. The long chainstays (470 mm) are said to ensure smooth running and good climbing characteristics, even if this comes at the expense of agility.

Weak points in the test: Where is there criticism?

Despite much praise, there are also clear weaknesses: Suspension fork: The Suntour suspension fork is a simple steel spring model with a lockout. It has been criticized for being heavy and difficult to adjust. Tuning tip from the test: Replacing it with an air suspension fork improves performance off-road and allows for adjustment to the rider's weight.

The maximum permissible weight is a minor criticism: It caps at 120 kg. Since the bike itself weighs 26 kg, that leaves only 94 kg for the rider and gear. For heavier riders or tours with a lot of luggage, this quickly becomes a tight fit.

Service and maintenance: An important plus point? Ease of maintenance is a crucial factor. The Shimano components (brakes, gears, hubs) are standard parts. This means local bike shops can handle maintenance, and spare parts are readily available. A clear advantage over many other mail-order or discount bikes. It's good to know: The motor manufacturer MiVice also has a branch in Germany, so they can help there as well.

Conclusion: Price-performance killer with small weaknesses?

The main criticisms remain the simple, heavy suspension fork and the low permissible total weight of 120 kg (maximum load 94 kg). However, if you can live with that or are willing to upgrade the fork, you'll get a lot of e-bike for your money. The easy maintenance thanks to standard components rounds out the package. With the Crivit Peak 709, Lidl has put together a truly attractive offer for price-conscious e-bike beginners and touring riders!