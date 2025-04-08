Product news: Just in time for the start of the new season, Kona is launching the second generation of its Libre gravel bike. According to Kona, the new Libre focuses more on performance without sacrificing versatility. Among other things, the geometry has been slightly refined. The Libre is available as a complete bike and as a frameset.

The second generation of the Kona Libre is here. It's just as versatile and capable as before, but now even lighter, tighter, stronger, faster, and more agile—or so Kona promises. Constructed from carbon fiber, the manufacturer claims it combines low weight with high stability. The proven geometry has been slightly refined for the new model: shorter chainstays, a slightly steeper seat angle, a touch less stack, a bit more reach, and more size options.

The 27,2 mm seatpost diameter provides more compliance and thus added comfort. The Libre also offers plenty of tire clearance for when the worst comes to the worst: there are fender mounts, enough room for wider fenders, and 700 x 45 mm tires. The Kona Libre is available as a complete bike with SRAM Apex AXS XPLR components, Ritchey Butano Comp gravel handlebars with 18º flare, and Easton ARC Offset 25 rims for €4.499,00. For those who prefer a custom build, Kona also offers a frameset for €1.999,00.

Video: The All New Kona Libre w/ Hannah Simms

Web: www.konaworld.com