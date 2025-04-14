Product news: With the new E-ASX models, Ghost is taking its e-mountain bikes to a new level – both technically and visually. The 2025 model series brings a breath of fresh air to the world of e-MTBs: With a newly developed frame, proven Bosch technology, and a clear focus on versatility and performance, Ghost is making a strong statement.

The new Ghost E-ASX combines modern frame geometry with a robust aluminum frame, offering an ideal combination of low weight and high rigidity. Thanks to the progressive kinematics, up to 160 mm of travel is available at the front and up to 150 mm at the rear – ensuring excellent traction and a high level of ride comfort, even on challenging terrain. In addition to the versatile High models, the series also includes the dynamic Low variants with 140 mm of travel at the front and 130 mm at the rear. These combine the advantages of an e-mountain bike with the accessibility of an Easy Access frame. The EQ models are also equipped with mudguards, a luggage rack, lights, and a kickstand – ideal for extended tours, daily commutes, or demanding everyday adventures.

Thanks to a permissible total weight of 150 kg, the Ghost E-ASX is ideal for versatile outdoor adventures. The E-ASX EQ, in particular, is a reliable companion for anyone who wants to transport their gear safely to remote regions. The integrated dropper post allows for quick adjustment of the seat height, ensuring optimal control on changing terrain. In the top models, the Bosch ABS system also ensures that the front wheel does not lock up when braking – ideal for increased safety and control on steep or slippery surfaces.

Technology: Bosch Performance CX and smart features

All models in the Ghost E-ASX series feature the latest Bosch Performance CX motor, which, with 85 Nm of torque, provides powerful assistance even on steep terrain and technical trails. The removable PowerTube battery with 800 Wh capacity – 600 Wh in the Essential versions – is lockable and enables a long range, allowing extended tours without frequent recharging. The Bosch system allows for individual configuration of the assistance modes to optimally adapt energy consumption and efficiency to the specific application.

Ghost E-ASX Mountain Bikes 2025 – Models at a Glance

High (160/150 mm) High EQ (150/140 mm) Low (140/130 mm) Low EQ (140/130 mm) Ghost E-ASX ABS Mullet Mullet 27,5" 27,5" Ghost E-ASX ABS Advanced Mullet - 27,5" - Ghost E-ASX ABS Universal Mullet Mullet - 27,5" Ghost E-ASX ABS Essential Mullet Mullet - 27,5"

E-ASX High: Equipped with the Bosch Performance CX motor, combined with a 600 or 800 Wh battery. Depending on the model, either the Bosch Kiox 300 or Intuvia display is used (applies to the E-ASX Essential High and High EQ). Control is via the LED remote, and the system is Power More compatible. The permissible total weight is 150 kg. The mullet tires (29"/27.5") ensure optimal riding dynamics. Two versions with ABS are available, as well as EQ and non-EQ versions. The EQ version offers 150 mm of travel at the front and 140 mm at the rear, while the non-EQ version comes with 160 mm at the front and 150 mm at the rear. A dropper post and air suspension are standard equipment. A light cable for a front light is also pre-installed (applies to both High and Low models). Available in sizes S, M, L and XL.

E-ASX Low: Here, too, the Bosch Performance CX drive unit works in combination with a 600 or 800 Wh battery. The bike is equipped with the Bosch Kiox 300 display and LED remote, and also supports Power More. The maximum system weight is 150 kg. With its 27,5" wheels, this model is aimed at riders who value maximum maneuverability. Two ABS variants as well as EQ and non-EQ models are available. Suspension travel is 140 mm at the front and 130 mm at the rear. A dropper post and air suspension are included. The light cable for a front light is also pre-routed here (shared with the High model). Available in frame sizes S, M, and L.

The prices for the models range from 4.499 euros for the E-ASX Essential High model to 6.499 euros for the E-ASX ABS High (EQ).

With the new E-ASX line, GHOST demonstrates what modern e-mountain bikes should look like today: powerful, smart, flexible, and visually impressive. Anyone looking for an e-MTB for every situation – from after-work adventures to multi-day Alpine tours – is guaranteed to find the right model in the new E-ASX portfolio.

WEB: ghost-bikes.com