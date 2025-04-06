Product news: With the new E-ASX models, Ghost is taking its e-mountain bikes to a new level – both technically and visually. The 2025 model series brings a breath of fresh air to the world of e-MTBs: With a newly developed frame, modular battery system, proven Bosch technology, and a clear focus on versatility and performance, GHOST is making a strong statement.

Design and frame: Progressive geometry meets system integration

The E-ASX models are based on a newly designed aluminum frame platform with progressive geometry and a low center of gravity, providing greater control, especially on technical descents. The modular concept allows for various battery capacities—either 625 Wh, 750 Wh, or a combination of both (dual battery)—ideal for individual purposes, from after-work rides to Alpine crossings.

The frame's "clean design" stands for minimalist lines and hidden cable routing. The E-ASX models are available in two wheel sizes: a 29er for maximum propulsion or an MX version (29"/27,5") for greater agility.

Technology: Bosch Performance Line CX and smart features

For its drivetrain, GHOST relies on the Bosch Performance Line CX motor (Gen 4) with up to 85 Nm of torque, supported by the Bosch Smart System. Ride data and support levels can be intuitively controlled via the new Bosch System Controller display or the Kiox 300. Thanks to Bluetooth and app connectivity, the bike is smart – including navigation, ride mode customization, and theft protection via eBike Lock.

Ghost E-ASX Mountain Bikes 2025 – Models at a Glance

E-ASX 160 Advanced/Universal/Essential : 160 mm travel, focused on enduro and challenging terrain. Models with RockShox or FOX suspension and Bosch CX or CX-R (Race) motor. Prices start at €4.999.

: 160 mm travel, focused on enduro and challenging terrain. Models with RockShox or FOX suspension and Bosch CX or CX-R (Race) motor. Prices start at €4.999. E-ASX 150 Advanced/Universal/Essential : 150 mm of travel, ideal for trail riding. With Bosch Smart System, Shimano XT/Deore components, and powerful braking systems. Prices from €4.499.

: 150 mm of travel, ideal for trail riding. With Bosch Smart System, Shimano XT/Deore components, and powerful braking systems. Prices from €4.499. E-ASX 120 Universal: 120 mm travel, designed for relaxed tours and moderate trails. Comes with a 625 Wh battery and is available from €3.999.

Instead of classic terms like “LC” or “Base”, GHOST now works with the terms Essential, Universal and Advanced, which more clearly communicates the features and intended use. This also makes it clear: GHOST wants to offer more clarity and orientation – both in-store and online.

With the new E-ASX line, GHOST demonstrates what modern e-mountain bikes should look like today: powerful, smart, flexible, and visually impressive. Anyone looking for an e-MTB for every situation – from after-work adventures to multi-day Alpine tours – is guaranteed to find the right model in the new E-ASX portfolio.

WEB: ghost-bikes.com