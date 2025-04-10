If you treat your battery properly, you'll get more out of it:

Properly care for your e-bike battery: 5 tips for longer range and lifespan

Maintaining your e-bike battery: Modern e-bikes are reliable companions for everyday use and on tours – but the heart of every e-bike is and remains the battery. This makes it all the more important to maintain it properly. There are many half-truths circulating online: Do you have to fully discharge e-bike batteries regularly? Is it safe to ride in cold weather? And what happens in the rain? Here are five simple yet effective tips for a long battery life – explained clearly for anyone who enjoys traveling on two wheels.

1. Do not deeply discharge e-bike batteries – the healthy charging range

Modern lithium-ion batteries do not like deep discharge. Regularly discharging them below 10% risks permanent damage. Ideally, the charge level should be kept between 20 and 80 percent An occasional full charge is not a problem, but it should not become a daily routine – especially with frequent use.

2. Driving in cold weather? Yes! Charging in cold weather? No!

You can also use your e-bike in winter without worry. While the range will temporarily decrease at temperatures below 5°C, this won't damage the battery. Important: Do not charge the battery when it is cold! Only plug it in when it's warm (approx. 20°C), otherwise cell damage can occur. Our tip: Bring the battery indoors before charging, bring it to room temperature, and you're done.

3. E-bike not used for a while? Store the battery properly!

When your e-bike is taking a break – for example, in winter – you should also put the battery into “sleep mode.” And this works best with a Charge level of 50 to 60%Stored at 10–20 °C, dry, and not completely airtight. Important: Check every few weeks and recharge as needed to prevent the battery from becoming deeply discharged.

4. Water is okay – but only in moderation

E-bike batteries are splash-proof, but not waterproof. Heavy rain, puddles, or high-pressure cleaners can cause long-term damage. Therefore, the following applies: Dry the battery and contacts after driving in the rain, remove dirt and check regularly.

5. More watt-hours = more range? Not always necessary

A larger battery (e.g., 800 Wh) means more range – but also more weight and higher costs. If you mainly ride short distances, have to lift or carry the bike often, or are looking for a lighter overall weight, 500 Wh or less often better advice. A realistic look at your own needs helps you choose the right battery.

Conclusion: If you treat your battery properly, you will get more out of it

E-bike batteries are long-lasting – if you know how to handle them. If you avoid deep discharges, do not charge the battery in cold weather, store it correctly during breaks, and handle water carefully, you can Significantly extend range, performance and service life.

And another tip for anyone who wants to avoid having their e-bike battery stolen: Bosch Battery Lock, the digital theft protection for e-bike batteries (click here for the article)

Since many of you are using a Bosch drive – here are the tips from Bosch for battery care.