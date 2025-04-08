Diamond Sueva

Diamant Sueva: The new e-bike from Hartmannsdorf surprises with an unusual frame feature and various interesting details. Among them is the fact that this bike is available in more color options than frame sizes.

The new all-round e-bike from the 140-year-old bicycle brand boasts several interesting features and a rather unusual innovation. The Sueva is equipped with something unprecedented: a removable top tube. This isn't a tube, though, but a metal profile with a plastic cover. The name of the whole thing—Accessory Bar—already hints at its intended purpose: The "bar" is used for mounting bags or attaching straps for securing clothing and other items. Movable threaded inserts in the profile ensure individual adjustability.

This unusual development follows the (not entirely new) realization that the top tube on an e-bike with an integrated battery and thus a large down tube is no longer needed for the frame's statics. Those who choose an e-bike with a diamond-shaped frame today do so out of habit or for aesthetic reasons. At the same time, there are model categories that have long since turned their backs on the classic "men's frame," such as compact bikes or cargo bikes.

Of course, it's more comfortable and easier to get on a bike with a step-through frame; this frame shape is likely the future of the all-around bike. With the Sueva, you get both: It's delivered without the accessory bar; if you want to tour with a frame bag, etc., you can have it installed at a specialist retailer (RRP €99,99). The removable bar is so stable that you can sit on it – just don't lift the Sueva by it.

Reduced size range due to flat seat angle

The Diamant Sueva isn't exactly conventional in other respects either. It's noticeable that only two frame sizes are offered, although these are designed to cover body heights between 155 and 195 cm. This is made possible by a very slack seat angle, which ensures that the horizontal distance between the saddle and the bottom bracket increases more when the seat post is extended than with a steep seat tube. The stem is angle-adjustable, and longer stems can be mounted. This is easily achieved because cables and hoses are routed into the frame below the stem.

The team in Hartmannsdorf also put a lot of thought into battery removal: The battery is lifted diagonally from the down tube, so it's not cramped even when a top tube bag is mounted on the accessory bar. The rear carrier, with a load capacity of 27,5 kg, offers additional transport capacity and features additional frames ("D-Wings") for attaching accessories to the side. Bottle cages can also be mounted on top of the down tube – everything you need to turn the Sueva into a practical touring e-bike. The space in front of the rear carrier and between the seat tube and rear wheel can also be used: A range extender can be mounted on the mudguard, and there's space behind the seat tube for an Abus folding lock. An AirTag can be hidden in the motor cover, making it easy to locate the bike if lost.

With its air-suspension fork, 27.5-inch wheels, and Bosch CX motor, the Diamant Sueva is a classic electric SUV, although this aspect is more emphasized in the models with knobby tires and derailleur gears. The "Style" version is also available with an Enviolo gear hub including a toothed belt and asphalt tires. All models are equipped with a suspension seat post; differences between the versions include the lighting system and the battery (600 or 800 Wh). The top SUV model, the Trip Pro, is also equipped with the Shimano Cues Di2 electronic eleven-speed gear system. At €5.999, this is the most expensive model; at the other end of the range is the Sueva Trip Plus for €4.599, which, with its 600 Wh battery and mechanical gears, doesn't really leave anything to be desired—not even a top tube...

www.diamantrad.com