Bike Ahead THE RISER 25 and THE RISER 35

Product news: With THE RISER 25 and THE RISER 35 handlebars, Würzburg-based carbon manufacturer Bike Ahead is launching two ultralight models specifically designed for tough use. Although the handlebars weigh well under the 185-gram mark at a claimed 5 grams (+/- 200%), they are ASTM 5 approved.

The handlebar is the most important contact point on a bike when it comes to control. To ensure control even on rough terrain, Würzburg-based carbon manufacturer Bike Ahead says it placed particular emphasis on comfort when developing the new THE RISER. Thanks to their special construction, the new handlebars filter out vibrations and thus protect the rider from fatigue. To achieve this, the area between the stem clamp and the grip area has an oval shape and a special layer structure. This effect is said to be even greater than with other handlebars in the comfort category. According to Bike Ahead, this has also been confirmed by comparative tests on the test bench.

To confirm this, the manufacturer further explains: "The vertical stiffness of THE RISER 25 is 41,4 N/mm. The comparable aluminum handlebar achieved 77,7 N/mm. It therefore transmits road shocks to the rider with almost twice the force. The carbon model, also made in a comfort design, achieved a value of 46,9 N/mm. All test specimens were 800 millimeters wide and approved for ASTM-5. The stiffness values ​​were determined at 1100 Newtons." As the model name suggests, the new THE RISER is available with a rise of 25 mm or 35 mm. Both handlebars are available in 35 mm and 31,8 mm clamp versions. The standard width is 800 mm.

Bike Ahead THE RISER 25: Technical data

Specified weight: 185 grams (+/- 5%)

Clamp diameter: 31,8 mm and 35 mm, No Slip application to reduce clamping forces

Width: 800 mm, can be shortened in 10 mm increments. Also available ex works upon request.

Rise: 25 mm (THE RISER 25) and 35 mm (THE RISER 35), backsweep: 8°

Approvals: ASTM-5 for Enduro and EMTB (highest level)

Made in Germany

Price: € 249

Web: www.bike-ahead-composites.de