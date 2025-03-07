Raffle: Become part of the Tissot team and win exclusive starting places for the ADAC Velotour Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025, the popular cycling event on May 1st. In addition to a complete Tissot outfit from Santini, you will also receive access to exclusive coaching opportunities and professional input during preparation and on site. This makes the event a unique experience.

The traditional Swiss manufacturer Tissot is known for its high-quality and sporty watch models. For over 50 years, Tissot has been closely associated with the ASO, the organizer of renowned cycling events such as the Tour de France, and acts as the official timekeeper. Tissot is also an important partner at Eschborn-Frankfurt, one of the most important one-day races in Germany, and is responsible for timing, photo finishes and intermediate results. In collaboration with Tissot, we are giving away 10 exclusive starting places for the Velotour 2025 on May 1st in Eschborn-Frankfurt. The winners will also become part of the official Tissot team and, in addition to a complete Tissot outfit from Santini (consisting of jersey and pants), which they will wear to the start together with the entire team, they will also receive access to exclusive coaching opportunities and professional input in preparation for the event and on site. This makes the event a unique experience.

Tissot in cycling

In cycling, minutes and seconds are the units of measurement for athletic performance. To ensure that everything is above board, Tissot has long relied on its expertise. Tissot's job is complicated and demanding, but it has a long tradition. From the photo-finish system of 1948 to Tissot's live time trials in the 1970s, timekeeping has developed rapidly. In the 1980s, photoelectric cells for sprint speeds came onto the market, and in 1991 the transition from silver to digital film took place. In 1992, real-time transmission was introduced, and in 1995, precision reached 1000 frames per second. Bicycle frames with transponders also appeared, and in 2014 the photo-finish system was already achieving 10.000 frames per second. By integrating the Precision Time Protocol, synchronization now achieves an accuracy of one thousandth of a second. The current system distributes real-time data across multiple platforms, with 8 to 15 timekeepers accurately recording the position and speed of each rider. The Swiss watchmaker uses this to carefully monitor the rankings and watch out for unexpected events such as crashes, breakdowns or penalties. Like the Tour de France, the Deutschland Tour is a network of races within the race, differentiated classifications and constantly changing positions, which Tissot, as the official timing partner, must perfectly track and communicate. Thanks to Tissot's many years of experience in the field of timekeeping for cycling races, the company is able to master these complex tasks so that fans all over the world can immerse themselves in the action thanks to the know-how provided by Tissot. Even in millimetre-decisions, such as sprint finishes, Tissot experts must name the winner within a few seconds of the finish line.

Velotour Eschborn-Frankfurt 2025 – Three routes for every requirement

The Velotour is the everyone's race as part of Eschborn-Frankfurt and will take place on May 1, 2025. Participants can choose between three varied routes.

Whether you prefer fast laps on a flat course or want to take on the challenge of demanding climbs - there is something here for everyone. All routes start in Eschborn and end in Frankfurt, where you can experience the atmosphere of the major cycling event up close.

Velotour Skyline: 40 km, 270 meters of elevation

40 km, 270 meters of elevation Velotour Express: 92 km, 1.300 meters of elevation

92 km, 1.300 meters of elevation Velotour Classic: 104 km, 1.550 meters of elevation

Tissot Mountain Queen & Tissot Mountain King at Feldberg

Every year on May 1st, the Tissot Mountain King and Queen are sought as part of the bike tour. A lucrative prize awaits the two winners. So if you really want to give it your all, you can take a look at last year's winning times. The best time for men was 23:01 minutes and for women it was 28:13 minutes.

Become part of the Tissot team and win your starting place for Eschborn-Frankfurt!

In collaboration with Tissot, we are giving away 10 exclusive starting places for the Velotour 2025 on May 1st in Eschborn-Frankfurt. The winners will also become part of the official Tissot team and will receive a complete Tissot outfit from Santini (consisting of jersey and pants) with which they will start the race together with the entire team, as well as access to exclusive coaching opportunities and professional input in preparation for the event and on site. This makes the event a unique experience.

Legal Tissot Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the end of the draw and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Tissot).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Tissot may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.



If you have any questions, just send us an email The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

The closing date for entries is March 17, 2025

Don't miss this unique opportunity to become part of an exclusive team and experience the ADAC Velotour 2025 with a professional Tissot look. Join now and start your next cycling challenge - from Eschborn to Frankfurt, from the Velotour to Team Tissot!

You can find more information and the conditions of participation on our landing page and on the official event website at www.eschborn-frankfurt.de/de/velotour.

Good luck and see you soon on the track!