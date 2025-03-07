Raffle: If you want to keep an eye on all the important data on your bike, you often use your smartphone. Whether navigation systems, route planners or training apps - digital assistants have long been indispensable in cycling and are also regularly used while riding. However, many cyclists shy away from attaching their valuable smartphone directly to the handlebars. This is exactly where the manufacturer SP Connect comes in: With clever holders and protection systems, it offers an optimal solution that ensures both safety and comfort. This means that the smartphone remains well protected and always within reach. As a special highlight, we are giving away ten vouchers worth 100 euros each!

SP Connect launched its versatile smartphone mounting system back in 2016. The heart of the product line is the Phone Case - a robust, multifunctional protective case with an integrated fastening mechanism. Thanks to the simple assembly and secure locking system, there are almost no limits to the application. The real innovation lies in the uniform SPC+ fastening system, which ensures maximum flexibility. The range is complemented by a wide selection of sport-specific holders, fastenings, bicycle bags and lighting systems. The perfectly coordinated product range creates countless combination options for sport, leisure and everyday life.

SP Connect iPhone 16 Case

The innovative SP Connect smartphone mounting solutions have recently been expanded to include another tailor-made protective case for the new iPhone 16. This case integrates the proven SP Connect fastening system, which allows a secure and versatile attachment of the smartphone.

The case impresses with its slim and robust design, which offers optimal protection without compromising the aesthetics of the iPhone. Thanks to the integrated mounting mechanism, the iPhone 16 can be easily attached to various SP Connect mounts, such as on bicycle handlebars, in the car or on a motorcycle. This makes them particularly attractive for active users who want to use their smartphone safely in different situations.

SP Connect Bike Bundle II

One of the highlights is the universal one SP Connect Bike Bundle II, which, with its components consisting of a phone case, weather cover, universal bike mount and stand tool, is a complete set for securely mounting your smartphone on the handlebars or stem. After installing the bike mount, the phone case can be attached to the mount in a matter of seconds with a 90 degree rotation. The Weather Cover also ensures that the cell phone is protected from rain and dirt and provides additional shock resistance.

SP Connect Phone Case Extreme

The SP Connect Phone Case Xtreme has the top features of popular SP Connect phone cases including secure mounting, wireless charging, a strong magnetic attachment and MagSafe compatibility. With its full 360° protective case and military drop test certification, SP Connect offers a waterproof, mud and dust resistant protective case for smartphones. The patented twist-to-lock mechanism guarantees that the smartphone can be securely connected to an SP Connect mounting solution.

Win one of ten SP Connect vouchers worth 100 euros!

To take part in the raffle, all you have to do is answer the following question correctly.

Legal SPConnect Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the competition is completed and will then be deleted - unless you register for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data is stored. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except SP Connect).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Your address may only be used by SP Connect for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be passed on to third parties. Participation in the raffle is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

The closing date for entries is March 17, 2025

WEB: sp-connect.de