Product news: TRP (Tektro Racing Products) is expanding its brake portfolio to include the two high-performance brake systems EVO PRO and EVO X. The brakes, specially developed for demanding racers, promise uncompromising performance, sensitive dosage and maximum braking power, whether on the steepest descents, technical enduro passages or fast trails.

TRP EVO PRO

With the EVO PRO, TRP has developed a brake that, according to the manufacturer, can develop its full power even under extreme conditions. The EVO PRO is therefore aimed at downhill, enduro, trail and e-MTB racers who do not want to make any compromises.

More deets:

• Individual pressure point and grip width adjustment

• Ergonomic, sporty brake lever

• High-performance 4-piston brake caliper

• Compatible with Bosch ABS PRO

• Weight: 309 g (front), 323 g (rear)

• Colors and prices: Gold (379 €), Silver (369 €) or Black (359 €)

EVO-X

The TRP EVO X is designed for racers who value World Cup performance in XC, light trail adventures and down-country flow. With finely tuned modulation and effortless usability, it is designed to deliver performance when every second counts.

More deets:

• Ergonomic brake lever

• Slim master cylinder design

• High-quality 2-piston brake caliper

• Titanium hardware for reduced weight and high durability

• Weight: 289 g (front), 303 g (rear)

• Colors and prices: Gold or black – €279 each

The EVO PRO and EVO X are now available through TRP’s official distribution channels and authorized dealers.

Web: www.tektro.eu