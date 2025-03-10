Cycling: Tim Merlier has also won the second sprint at Paris-Nice. The Belgian has once again proven that he is currently almost unbeatable.

Everything is going well at Merlier

Things are going perfectly for him at the moment: Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step) has won the second stage of Paris-Nice after the first. The Belgian did not give any of his opponents a chance in the mass sprint after 183,9 kilometers from Montesson to Bellegarde. With his speed and perfect positioning, he beat the two Frenchmen Emilien Jeanniere (TotalEnergies) and Hugo Page (Intermarché – Wanty) in second and third place. Once again, dissatisfied Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek), who could only sprint to fourth place. This means that Merlier has further extended his lead in the overall standings. Tomorrow, however, it will be difficult for him to defend the yellow jersey. In the team time trial, the Visma – Lease a Bike team is the favorite. Leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) has already secured a total of six seconds of time bonus yesterday and today – a clear sign that he wants to defend his title.