Tex-Lock Orbit review: Reliable theft protection is essential for your beloved bike, yet bike locks are often perceived as a nuisance in your bag or as insufficiently secure and easy to break. For precisely these reasons, the Tex-Lock Orbit combines modern design with high security standards, offering an innovative solution that is both technically impressive and visually striking.

The Tex-Lock Orbit is far more than an ordinary bicycle lock. Its flexible textile cable, reinforced with a hardened steel core, offers effective protection against cuts, fire, and unsightly scratches on the paintwork. Thanks to the advanced textile cable technology, the lock remains surprisingly lightweight—a decisive advantage when carried daily. This combination of flexibility and robustness ensures that the lock can be placed around tight corners without compromising security.

Tex-Lock Orbit with clever locking system: Click & Go and Click & Connect

A special highlight of the Tex-Lock Orbit is its innovative locking system. The "Click & Go" principle allows the lock to be locked quickly and easily – without the hassle of fumbling with keys. The specially developed lock-picking-proof locking cylinder is designed to withstand attacks such as drilling or twisting. For even more versatility, the "Click & Connect" function allows you to connect two locks at once, thus increasing the effective key length – ideal for securely locking multiple bicycles or a cargo bike.

Tex-Lock Orbit: Stylish and individual

In addition to technical sophistication, Tex-Lock also places great emphasis on design. The lock is available in six attractive colors – from classic Onyx Black to vibrant Acid Orange or sophisticated Chateau Red. This color selection not only allows for individual customization to your personal style, but also ensures that your bike's protection doesn't come at the expense of aesthetic appeal. The sleek, elegant design makes the tex-lock orbit a real eye-catcher and underscores the successful combination of functionality and style.

Certified safety – tested and awarded

The security of the Tex-Lock Orbit is beyond question: The lock has been tested by the independent testing institute ART and awarded the ART*2 seal of approval. In security tests, the lock had to withstand attacks with, for example, a 60 cm bolt cutter – an impressive feat that also ensures a high level of theft protection in practice. The robust construction of the lock body, protected by several hardened steel discs and an anti-drill plate, makes the lock a reliable partner for anyone who uses their bike daily.

Tex-Lock Orbit: Practical companion in everyday life

In addition to its outstanding security features, the Tex-Lock Orbit also offers practical extras. A matching carrying bag is included for easy daily use. Whether attached to the bike frame or the luggage rack, the lightweight cable lock is easy to carry without adding extra weight or bulk.

The Tex lock Orbit is a sophisticated bike lock that sets new standards in security, handling, and design. It combines innovative textile cable technology with robust security mechanisms, offering reliable protection for any bike. For city dwellers and anyone who values ​​a stylish and secure accessory, the Tex-Lock Orbit is an excellent choice – modern, versatile, and smart.

With this clever security concept, your bike is not only protected from theft, but also has an elegant, modern appearance that impresses in any urban environment.

WEB: tex-lock.com