Cycling news: The Absa Cape Epic is considered the "Tour de France of mountain biking" and is the most prestigious stage race in mountain biking. Every year, the world's best riders flock to South Africa to face the ultimate challenge: 603 kilometers, 16.500 meters of elevation gain, and eight days of grueling trails through the Western Cape. The route changes annually and, in 2025, features numerous new sections, including an innovative time trial stage. Alongside the pros, ambitious amateurs also compete for the coveted finisher's jersey – a testament to perseverance and strength of will. Those who compete here must be prepared to push their limits.

Team BULLS at the Cape Epic 2025: Premiere, podium chase and the official media e-bike

The Cape Epic 2025 is just around the corner! From March 16 to 23, the world's best mountain bikers will compete over 603 kilometers and 16.500 meters of elevation gain in the spectacular landscape of the Western Cape in South Africa. Team BULLS will be there, embarking on the 21st edition of this legendary race with great ambitions. Three teams will be competing – including, for the first time, a professional women's team. BULLS will also once again provide the race's official media e-bike.

BULLS Mavericks – The new men’s duo

A fresh duo represents BULLS in the men's category: Simon Schneller and Axel Roudil-Cortinat will compete as the "BULLS Mavericks" (start numbers 8-1 and 8-2). Schneller already impressed in 2024 with a stage win on the final stage. Together with Roudil-Cortinat, he now aims for strong daily results—and if everything goes perfectly, even a podium finish is possible.

Historic: First BULLS professional women's team "BULLS Swiss"

A premiere for BULLS! For the first time, a women's professional team is competing for the brand. Swiss riders Irina Lützelschwab and Alessia Nay form the duo "BULLS Swiss" (starting numbers 55-1 and 55-2). While Nay has only been riding for BULLS since 2025, both are eager to compete for podium finishes. Expectations are high, and the team is aiming for a top finish.

Masters Category: BULLS Masters Legends

With Karl Platt and Calle Friberg, BULLS is fielding a true dream team in the Masters category. As the "BULLS Masters Legends" (starting numbers 409-1 and 409-2), they are the clear favorites to win their class. Platt, the most successful Cape Epic rider of all time with five professional and two Masters victories, is looking to add another chapter to his impressive success story.

BULLS Wild Edge Team – The ultimate race bike

No race challenges bike and rider as much as the Cape Epic. The XC team bike of the BULLS pros, the BULLS Wild Edge Team, is designed for maximum performance. It boasts a specially developed carbon frame that offers space for a second water bottle, as well as high-end features:

Circuit : SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS transmission

: SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS transmission Brakes : Shimano XTR

: Shimano XTR Suspension : RockShox SID Ultimate 3Pos (120 mm travel)

: RockShox SID Ultimate 3Pos (120 mm travel) Dropperpost : RUMBLE Escalator Ultra

: RUMBLE Escalator Ultra Handlebar stem unit : RUMBLE Altimate Pro Carbon

: RUMBLE Altimate Pro Carbon rear end: 4-link swingarm for maximum rigidity

Price: € 6.999

The BULLS VUCA EVO AM 2 – The official media e-bike

In addition to racing success, BULLS also stands for innovation. With the BULLS VUCA EVO AM 2 The brand has been an official partner of the Cape Epic for years. Former BULLS pro Stefan Sahm accompanies the field of riders during the stages on the Media E-Bike to deliver spectacular close-up shots. In 2025, he will be accompanied by Jessi Nixon as a rider of the Media E-Bike project.

Price: from € 8.499

Live: Cape Epic 2025 stream

For those who want to experience the race up close, there is a daily live stream with spectacular images directly from the track.

WEB: bulls.de