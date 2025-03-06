Specialized brand new Vado SL 2 e-bike

Product news: The demands of the city require a bike that is agile, fast, adaptable and modern. With the new Vado SL 2, Specialized is not only responding to the technical challenges of riding, but also to the increasingly important connectivity of e-bikes. Specialized has worked directly with Apple to develop a unique integration.

The new Specialized Vado SL 2 combines lightweight construction with the latest components. Equipped with the brand new SL-1.2 motor and 520 Wh battery, routes through the urban world should not only be extremely light-footed, but also very powerful thanks to 50 Nm of torque. According to Specialized, the battery lasts up to 5 hours on one charge. In practice, this means that a 20-minute commute there and back can be completed for a week without additional charging - the manufacturer continues.

For easier handling and a more comfortable ride over roads and gravel, the new Vado SL 2 has a flatter head tube angle and larger tires (47C) than previous generations. The Future Shock 3.2 or 3.1 fork, depending on the model, is designed to ensure a smoother ride with more control. With 20 mm of travel between the stem and head tube, the Vado SL 2 is up to 53% quieter than a bike with a rigid fork, according to the US manufacturer.

Another special feature is the networking and system control. Specialized has worked directly with Apple to develop a unique integration. The on-board computer of the Specialized Vado SL 2 is simply synchronized with the iPhone without additional mounts or modules, enabling a variety of additional functions. The Specialized app includes, among other things, a new maintenance and service program.

The onboard computer notifies the user when it's time for maintenance and provides the local Specialized dealer with the information needed to ensure the e-bike continues to deliver worry-free, top-notch performance. Every service is logged in the Specialized app, so the user has a complete record of repairs and check-ups, as well as notes from the mechanic. The app's service record database is designed to make looking after the bike a breeze.

The new Vado SL 2 is available in different versions and configurations with carbon or aluminum frames. The e-bike can also be adapted to individual needs with the optional accessories from Specialized.

Web: www.specialized.com