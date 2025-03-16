Cycling: Jonathan Milan won the final stage. The Italian confidently won the bunch sprint in San Benedetto del Tronto. Spaniard Juan Ayuso secured the overall victory of the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico.

Milan wins the final stage

win for jonathan milan (Lidl-Trek). After 147 kilometers from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto, the Italian had the faster legs and crossed the finish line ahead of the Irishman Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and the Dutchman Olav Kooij (Visma – Lease a Bike). A few meters before the finish line, another mass crash occurred.

Ayuso wins Tirreno-Adriatico

The blue jersey of the overall leader was Juan Ayuso (UAE). The Spaniard thus celebrates his first overall victory in this Italian tour. Last year, the now 22-year-old had to settle for second place behind the Dane jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). This time, this place is taken by Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers). The Italian put himself in a good position in the time trial and lost little time on yesterday's mountain stage. Today he overtook his compatriot Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious) by collecting bonus seconds in the intermediate sprint. The points classification goes to today's stage winner jonathan milan (Lidl-Trek). His Italian compatriot Manuel Tarozzi (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) can celebrate winning the mountain jersey.