Cycling: Juan Ayuso won the sixth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, taking over the overall lead from Filippo Ganna. The Spaniard was by far the strongest climber at the mountain finish and is now on the verge of the overall victory.

Ayuso confidently wins the blue jersey

The 60th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico seems to be decided. On the 163-kilometer stage from Cartoceto to Frontignano, Juan Ayuso (UAE) as announced. The Spaniard attacked several times on the final climb and was able to gradually shake off his opponents. He rode solo in the final three kilometers and built up a comfortable lead. He thus swapped the white jersey of best young rider for the blue jersey of overall leader. Behind him, tom pidcock (Q36.5) and Jay Hindley (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) in second and third place.

Noble helper Isaac del Toro

Although the breakaway riders had a chance of winning the day with a lead of over two minutes ten kilometers from the finish, they were ultimately left without a chance. As the approach to the final climb approached, all teams wanted to be at the front. When UAE Team Emirates, in the person of Isaac del Toro When the pace was increased again on the climb, the main field was completely scattered. Around four kilometers before the finish, Juan Ayuso (UAE) with its attacks. Initially, tom pidcock (Q36.5) and Jay Hindley (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) were still to follow. But when the Spaniard in the white jersey attacked again and again, the two were also doomed.