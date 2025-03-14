Cycling: Fredrik Dversnes won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with a mega solo. The Norwegian was almost caught, but managed to cross the finish line ahead of the group of favorites.

Dversnes celebrates its greatest success

What a solo from Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)! The Norwegian was part of a breakaway group all day and was the only one able to hold on to the group of favorites until the end. Almost caught, he saved himself over the final hill, plunged into the descent, and ultimately benefited from the discord among his pursuers. With this, he celebrated the greatest success of his career. Sprinting out of the group of favorites, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) comfortably finished second. The Dutchman had no teammates left to close the gap for him.

UAE controls the race

UAE Team Emirates didn't really want to hand out any gifts. On the 205-kilometer stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola, the team in black and white initially shook off all the sprinters before picking up the pace again on the hill after Monterolo. After the increase in pace from Isaac del Toro (UAE) attacked captain Juan Ayuso (UAE) shortly before the crest. However, this did not lead to any time gaps between the top favorites, as the attack came much too late and all the dangerous riders stayed on the rear wheel. On the descent and the flat section to the finish line, the favorites were not unanimous in their pursuit – and the solo victory of Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) became possible. Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) in the overall standings of the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico. But tomorrow's journey to Frontignano may prove too difficult for him.