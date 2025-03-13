Cyclingroad cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico #4: Olav Kooij sprints to victory

Cycling: Olav Kooij won the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Dutchman prevailed against fellow countrymen Rick Pluimers and Mathieu van der Poel.

Kooij wins in Trasacco

Bunch sprint on the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico! Olav Kooij (Visma – Lease a Bike) prevailed against his opponents and placed himself at the top of an all-Dutch podium. After 190 kilometers from Norcia to Trasacco, he left his compatriots Rick Pluimers (Tudor) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) behind them. Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) continues to lead the overall standings. The Italian is 22 seconds ahead of the Spaniard Juan Ayuso (UAE), who will try to take over the blue jersey on the mountain stage the day after tomorrow.

