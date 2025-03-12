Cycling: Andrea Vendrame won perhaps the toughest stage of the season so far. The Italian prevailed in the sprint ahead of Tom Pidcock in the pouring rain.

Vendrame wins tough stage

An incredibly tough third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico ends with a victory for Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) came to an end. A whopping 239 kilometers had to be covered in pouring rain from Follonica to Colfiorito. The riders literally had to dress warmly, because after the pleasant temperatures of the previous days, it was bitterly cold and wet today. In the end, the Italian was able to secure a place in the sprint of a heavily depleted peloton. tom pidcock (Q36.5). Overall leader remains Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers), who even tried a solo attack in the final kilometers of the descent.

Lots of action at Rollerberg

For a long time, it looked as if today's breakaway duo might even triumph. The Belgian Dries de Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and the Italian Andrea Pietrobon (Polti VisitMalta) were eventually caught by the main field. Nine kilometers before the finish Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) on the offensive. But Juan Ayuso (UAE), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) and Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) remained alert. Only after the attacks of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) The peloton was significantly thinned out on the Valico di Colfiorito – even though the climb has an average gradient of only about three percent. On the descent, the overall leader himself attacked: Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) was able to put a few meters between himself and his pursuers, but was caught again in the last 1.000 meters.