Cycling: Jonathan Milan has won the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. The Italian completed his team's perfect preparatory work to cross the finish line in Follonica with a lead of several bike lengths. The leader in the overall standings remains his compatriot Filippo Ganna, who won the time trial yesterday.

Milan is perfectly approached by Consonni

Much was said about the right-hand bend just 300 metres before the finish. In the end, luckily, there was no crash. Instead, the Lidl – Trek team mastered it with ease. After 192 kilometres from Camaiore to Follonica, jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) with several bike lengths ahead of the section. Directly on the rear wheel of the rider Simone Consonni (Lidl – Trek) he drove around the corner, ignited the turbo and was no longer catchable. The competition did not even manage to keep up with Milan’s rear wheel. In the end, the Dutchman can Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) about second place ahead of the Frenchman Paul Penhöet (Groupama – FDJ). The days should be bitter for david gaudu (Groupama – FDJ). The Frenchman fell and had to abandon the tour.