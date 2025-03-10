Cycling: The best time trialist in the world has once again proven his quality. Filippo Ganna won the time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico with ease and will therefore wear the leader's jersey tomorrow.

Ganna is in a different league

Once again he has shown why he is considered the best time trialist of his generation. Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) won the time trial and thus the start of the long-distance race Tirreno-Adriatico. The Italian was a full 23 and 28 seconds faster in his home country than Juan Ayuso (UAE) and Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin – Deceuninck), although the course with start and finish in Lido di Camaiore was only 11,5 kilometers long.

Ayuso is the top favorite

Seven stages will decide the winner of this tour again this year. The 60th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico long-distance race will not have many highlights. Only the stage on Saturday to Frontigano is classified as a mountain stage, all other sections are considered hill stages. On Sunday the tour ends in San Benedetto del Tronto. Among other things, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck), thomas pidcock (Q36.5), Adam Yates (UAE) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) some well-known riders will be at the start. After his strong performance in the time trial, however, the main Juan Ayuso (UAE). The Spaniard was only beaten last year by Jonas Vingegaard, who is not taking part this time.