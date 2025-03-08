Cycling: Tadej Pogacar and Demi Vollering lived up to their role as favorites at Strade Bianche. The Slovenian and the Dutchwoman each celebrated an unchallenged victory in Siena.

Pogacar crashes but still wins confidently

The 19th edition of Strade Bianche also goes to Tadej pogacar (UAE). After 213 kilometers with start and finish in Siena, the Slovenian celebrates an unchallenged victory. This means he has successfully defended his title. His main competitor in today's race was the winner from 2023. tom pidcock (Q36.5) kept up for a long time on the dusty, white gravel roads through Tuscany, but finally had to accept 18,5 kilometers from the finish that he would not stand a chance against the world champion today. The Belgian completes the podium Tim Wellens (UAE) before the Irishman Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost). Around 50 kilometers from the finish, it briefly looked as if the winner today would not be Pogacar. In his beautiful rainbow jersey, the world champion fell in a fast left-hand bend, slid across the asphalt and into a ditch on the side. He even rolled over. Although he was visibly abrased, he got back on his bike straight away and continued riding – to his third victory at Strade Bianche!

Big crash for Tadej Pogacar who ends up in the field!

Vollering defeats strong van der Breggen

The Strade Bianche Donne was held for the eleventh time. After 136 kilometers, the winner was Demi Vollering (FDJ – SUEZ). The Dutchwoman – who was already considered the clear favorite before the race began – was able to live up to expectations. However, the one-day race through Tuscany was only decided on the last climb up to the finish line. There, the eventual winner had to distance herself from her former sports director. Anna van der breggen (SD Worx – Protime) actually kept up until the final climb, but was then left behind with an explosive start. This puts her directly in the top three in her WorldTour comeback – she last competed in this level in 2021. The Frenchwoman completes the podium Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma | Lease a Bike).