Cycling: Magnus Sheffield secured victory on the final stage of Paris-Nice with an impressive solo effort. The American shook off all his teammates and kept his pursuers at bay. The overall victory goes to Matteo Jorgenson, who successfully defended his title from last year. Germany's Florian Lipowitz can be pleased with second place.

Sheffield celebrates his first WorldTour victory

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) has won the 83rd edition of Paris-Nice. The American was able to fend off the final attacks on the yellow jersey today and thus defend his title. On the 119,9-kilometer stage, which started and finished in Nice, he found himself in a difficult situation as all his teammates were dropped. However, the stage victory went to his compatriot. Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), who ultimately prevailed as a soloist. Austria's Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finished third in the stage. Alongside Jorgenson – who also wins the points classification with his second place today – the German Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and the Dutchman Thymen Arensmann (Ineos Grenadiers) on the podium.

Jorgenson defends his title

With Mads pedersen (Lidl Trek), Alexander Vlasov (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) a strong trio broke away well before the finish. Later Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers). On the top of the Col d'Èze, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) went on the offensive himself. The leader was under pressure, as all his teammates had already been dropped, and Sheffield was only 2:54 behind him in the overall standings. With an impressive performance, the man in yellow fended off this attack by catching all the breakaway riders – except for Sheffield.