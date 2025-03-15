Cycling: Michael Storer won the seventh stage of Paris-Nice as a solo rider. The Australian won the rain-soaked and shortened stage as a breakaway. In the overall standings, the gap was narrow. Matteo Jorgenson remains in the yellow jersey, 37 seconds ahead of Florian Lipowitz.

Storer beats Steinhauser and Schmid

The pros at Paris-Nice weren't able to enjoy good weather today either. It rained heavily again on the 109,3-kilometer stage from Nice to Auron. It even began to snow on the final climb. Michael Storer (Tudor) didn't seem to be impressed. He confidently won the mountain finish as a breakaway rider, thus celebrating his first victory of the season. Around three kilometers from the finish, the Australian first managed to overtake the German George Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) and then the Swiss Champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) as his last companions. The group of favorites wasn't interested in winning the day. Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) earned himself a small final spurt, but three seconds over the overall leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike).

Skjelmose falls and gives up

Today's seventh stage of Paris-Nice was shortened by 40 kilometers to 109,3 kilometers due to bad weather conditions. 60 kilometers after the start, a crash with Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) one of the favorites abandoned the race. Several sprinters didn't even show up at the start. Tomorrow's final stage will decide the podium. 119,9 hilly kilometers with start and finish in Nice could provide some further momentum.