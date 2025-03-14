Cycling: Mads Pedersen sprints to victory on the sixth stage of Paris-Nice. The Dane won the sprint from a small group formed by a quicker pace from Visma – Lease a Bike. Matteo Jorgenson remains the overall leader. Since his teammate Jonas Vingegaard withdrew from the race today, German Florian Lipowitz moved up to second place.



Pedersen wins after days of work

He has worked hard in the past few days, and today he can celebrate: Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) has won the sixth stage of Paris-Nice. The Dane won a long and grueling sprint from a heavily depleted group. Once again, the riders had to contend with poor weather conditions. Despite the undemanding stage profile, there were large time gaps and many disappointed faces today because Team Visma – Lease a Bike suddenly increased the pace and overtook numerous riders. In the overall standings, for example, lenny martinez (Bahrain – Victorious) with a deficit of over eight minutes. The two UAE captains Joao almeida and Brandon McNulty lost time. After his crash yesterday, the two-time Tour winner did not even start today's 209,8-kilometer stage from Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban to Berre l'Étang. jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike).