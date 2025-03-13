Cycling: Lenny Martinez won the fifth stage of Paris-Nice. The Frenchman confidently beat the opposition in the uphill sprint thanks to his explosiveness. Things went less well for Jonas Vingegaard, who crashed and lost his yellow jersey.

Martinez day winner, Jorgenson in yellow

The fifth stage of Paris-Nice should jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) didn't bring him any luck. On the 203,3-kilometer stage from Saint-Just-en-Chevalet to Côte-Saint-André, the Dane crashed in the first half of the race. He appeared to have sustained an injury and was examined by the team doctor immediately after crossing the finish line. The two-time Tour de France winner finished the stage in 16th place, losing 26 seconds and thus the yellow jersey to his teammate. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike). The day's victory goes to lenny martinez (Bahrain – Victorious), who was unbeatable thanks to his inimitable explosiveness in the uphill sprint. His French compatriot Clement Champoussin (Astana) is in second place. Matteo Jorgenson now leads the overall standings ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. Germany's Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) is in third place. Today, he finished fifth in the stage, just six seconds behind.