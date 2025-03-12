Cycling: Joao Almeida defeated Jonas Vingegaard. The Portuguese rider won in La Loge des Gardes ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, whom he only caught and overtook in the final meters. But the Dane also has cause to celebrate: He takes over the yellow jersey from his teammate Matteo Jorgenson.

Almeida wins at La Loge des Gardes

He is and remains the master of the distribution of forces: Joao almeida (UAE) has jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) snatched what was thought to be a sure stage victory in the final meters. The Portuguese rider won after 163,4 kilometers from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes, despite being dropped on the final climb and already more than ten seconds behind the Dane. But Vingegaard could not maintain his pace, while Almeida continued to gain speed and finally closed the gap with a courageous attack in the final 500 meters. Also involved in the chase was Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The German rewarded himself with fifth place in the day's results and fourth place in the overall standings. Jonas Vingegaard now leads by five seconds ahead of his teammate Matteo Jorgenson

Strong attack by Tobias Foss

With 46 kilometers to go, the race was paused and resumed with a neutralized order. The field rode at a moderate pace toward the final climb. Approximately 30 kilometers from the finish, the race was restarted – despite the snow. The seven-man breakaway group, the chasing trio, and the peloton had to restore the gap they had between each other before the break. Due to the pace work in the main field – including by the German Nils Politt (UAE) and the Dane Mads pedersen (Lidl-Trek) – the escapees were gradually brought back. Tobias Foss (Ineos Genadiers), one man was able to hold his ground for a long time. The Norwegian initially received support from two teammates in his attack, but then rode solo. Only 2,1 kilometers from the finish line was he overtaken by jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and lenny martinez (Bahrain – Victorious).