Cycling: The team time trial at Paris-Nice goes to Visma – Lease a Bike. As expected, the black and yellows were able to put their leader Matteo Jorgenson in the yellow jersey. This jersey will have to be defended in the mountains tomorrow.

Visma – Lease a Bike wins convincingly

They were the clear favorites and lived up to their role. The 28,4-kilometer team time trial from the Magny-Cours race track to Nevers was a clear win for the team Visma – Lease a Bike. The team from the Netherlands was 14 and 14 seconds faster than Jayco AlUla and RB – Bora – hansgrohe. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma – Lease a Bike) leads the overall ranking of the 83rd edition of Paris-Nice. The American won this tour last year and will now be difficult to catch. Tomorrow, on the way to La Loge des Gardes, he must prove that he can defend the jersey in the high mountains. Should he show any weakness, Visma – Lease a Bike will jonas vingegaard put.