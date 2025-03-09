Cycling: Tim Merlier has won the first stage of Paris-Nice. As expected, the Belgian triumphed in the mass sprint ahead of Arnaud Démare from France.

Merlier wins confidently

As expected, the start of the 83rd edition of Paris-Nice was decided in a mass sprint. After 156,1 kilometers with start and finish in Le Perray-en-Yvelines, Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian won the sprint confidently ahead of the Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) and the Italian Alberto Dainese (Tudor). Max Walscheid (Jayco AlUla) from Germany has to settle for tenth place. European champion Tim Merlier is celebrating his fifth win of the season. Tomorrow he will be able to exchange his European Championship jersey for the yellow jersey of the overall leader.

Decision already in the team time trial?

On Sunday, the long-distance journey to the sun ends as usual in Nice. A late decision could be made there. But the professionals also have some challenges to overcome in the days before. The stages on Wednesday to La Loge des Gardes and on Saturday to Auron are particularly noteworthy. However, large time gaps are expected for the first time on Tuesday, when the team time trial over 28,4 kilometers from the Magny-Cours race track to Nevers will depend mainly on the captains.