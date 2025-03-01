Cyclingroad cycling

Omloop Nieuwsblad: Waerenskjold wins ahead of Magnier & Philipsen

Cycling: We started the opening weekend today with a small surprise at the Omloop Nieuwsblad. Sören Waerenskjold won the Belgian one-day race ahead of Paul Magnier and Jasper Philipsen.

Waerenskjold wins the mass sprint

Until about two kilometers before the finish it almost looked as if Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) could have won the opening of the classic season. But the Swiss, who was on the road for several kilometres as a soloist, was caught up. So it came to a sprint of a larger group, which the Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold (Uno-X) for himself. Behind him, angry Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick Step) and Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) that they were narrowly defeated. Top favorite wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) has to settle for eleventh place.

Omloop Nieuwsblad in the future without Het

Often the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was not decided by a mass sprint. The undulating profile is conducive to brave breakaway riders. It is not uncommon for the pursuers to disagree - and the race is over. Today, however, at the end of the 197 kilometers from Ghent to Ninove, there was still such a strong group that the cooperation worked. Incidentally, the 80th Omloop Nieuwsblad took place for the first time without the "Het" in the name.

