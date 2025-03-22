Cycling: Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo for the second time in his career. The Dutchman was the fastest man in the three-man sprint, narrowly outpacing Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar.

Van der Poel wins the sprint from the front

The winner of the 116th edition of Milan-Sanremo is Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck). After 289 kilometers from Pavia to Sanremo, the Dutchman crowned himself the winner of the first Monument of the season for the second time after 2023. Together with Tadej pogacar (UAE) and Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) he entered the home straight and once again proved himself a strong sprinter after so many tough kilometers. Fourth and fifth place went to Australia. Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) won the sprint of the chasers ahead of his compatriot Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck).

Pogacar attacks at the Cipressa

Already last year Tadej pogacar (UAE) tried with all his might to win Milan-Sanremo. But his team wasn't strong enough to decisively force the pace at the Cipressa. It would be a similar story this year, as UAE Team Emirates was once again not well-positioned in the decisive phase. So, Pogacar ultimately had to go on the offensive himself. Only Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) were able to follow. Behind them, a large chasing group formed, which, by the time it reached the bottom, was already 48 seconds behind the trio and didn't really get much closer on the flat section either.

Ganna is coming back after all

When the Poggio di Sanremo began, Tadej pogacar (UAE) launched his next attack. Although he was Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers) but not Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck). Quite the opposite: The Dutchman initially rode on the world champion's rear wheel and then attempted to break away himself shortly before the crest. But the Slovenian remained alert and rode together with the 2023 winner into the descent towards the finish. And Ganna wasn't written off either. The Italian stayed within sight on the descent and actually caught up again on the flat section afterwards. In the sprint for the win, he had the best position with Van der Poel's rear wheel, but simply ran out of power. This means the cyclo-cross rider wins Milan-Sanremo for the second time in his career and thus his seventh Monument.