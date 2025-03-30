Cycling: Mads Pedersen won the Ghent – ​​Wevelgem one-day race with an impressive performance. The Danish former world champion attacked well before the finish and, despite intensive pursuit by several teams, was not caught. This also marks Pedersen's longest successful solo run of the season so far.

Pedersen wins Gent – ​​Wevelgem for the third time

With an impressive performance Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) won the one-day race Gent – ​​Wevelgem. The Dane was unstoppable on the 250,3-kilometer course from Ypres to the finish in Wevelgem. With just 85 kilometers to go, the former world champion made his first appearance, taking advantage of a slant of wind and the subsequent hill for an initial selection. Fifteen kilometers later, he attacked again, gradually shaking off his teammates. In the final kilometers, despite their combined efforts, the peloton was unable to significantly reduce the gap to Pedersen. The 15-year-old has thus once again proven that he is one of the strongest classics hunters this year and is therefore also one of the favorites to win the Tour of Flanders next weekend. Joining him on the podium are the Belgian Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step) and teammate jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) from Italy.

Pedersen goes over Kemmelberg, the last climb of the day with 2 minutes over the peloton. It's over. Go Mads! # GW25 pic.twitter.com/grRGDNYGYS - Mihai Simion (@ faustocoppi60) March 30, 2025