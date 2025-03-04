The new Race Face Turbine Pedal

Product news: Equipped with a concave platform for the best grip, optimized pin placement and an ergonomic design, Race Face is sending the new Turbine pedal into the race for the favor of demanding riders. With the new Turbine pedal, Race Face promises nothing less than ultimate grip for all riders who push themselves to the limit - and want their feet to stay firmly on the pedal regardless of the terrain.

Race Face launches the new Turbine pedal, designed for ultimate grip and a confident ride. Featuring a concave platform, optimized pin placement and an ergonomic design, the pedal is aimed at demanding riders who demand optimal efficiency in their rides. A special feature is the 3mm deep concave, making it the most concave pedal platform on the market according to Race Face. Unlike competitors who create "concave" with high pins around the perimeter, Turbine's chassis is concave in all directions - front to back, inside to outside - to ensure an unmatched level of control and comfort.

But the pedal isn't just about concavity. The asymmetrical pedal platform has been adapted to the shape of the foot: wider at the front for maximum support and grip while improving ground clearance. Thanks to an internal bushing and an external ball bearing, Turbine also eliminates the bearing bulge seen on some pedals. This results in a larger effective platform and a firmer footing for better pedal ergonomics. Of course, extensive laboratory testing was carried out before series production began - according to Race Face, one million cycles with no signs of wear. For added sustainability, the pedal's internals are fully serviceable and fully rebuildable.

Race Face Turbine Pedal: Details

6061 aluminum pedal body

115 mm x 110 mm platform, 3 mm concavity, 20 mm max. platform thickness (excluding pin height)

11 height-adjustable pins per side (mounted at the bottom for easy removal)

Weight: 419 grams per pair

Available in seven color options

Price: € 199

Web: www.raceface.de