POC Haven Rain Jacket review: The Swedish pioneers of safety and performance are known for their outstanding helmets for winter sports and cycling. In addition to protective gear, POC also produces cycling apparel, such as the Haven Rain Jacket.

Data on the POC Haven Rain Jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 80% Raincover 83% windshield 94% breathability 87% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €290

First impression

POC's product philosophy (which stands for Pieces of Cake) is guided by three core principles: safety, performance, and design. The goal with the Haven rain jacket was to develop a secret weapon against wind and weather. POC achieved this by using a three-layer woven material that is light, thin, and stretchy. At the same time, the material withstands a water column of 20.000 mm and has a water vapor permeability of 20.000 g/m²/24h. Should the material reach its limits, POC has equipped the Haven rain jacket with hidden vents under the arms and in the upper back. The jacket also features a two-way zipper, which can ensure increased airflow under the jacket. There is a small pocket on the lower back that is perfect for a smartphone. The pocket can also be used to store the jacket. Of course, POC has not neglected the issue of safety with the Haven rain jacket and has equipped the jacket with reflective details, such as the large logo on the back.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size M fits well. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

POC Haven Rain Jacket in practical test

The Haven rain jacket was primarily designed for road use. With its body-hugging fit, it appeals to road cyclists. But it can also be used as a secret weapon for XC and gravel bikers off-road. The jacket fits like a second skin and is pleasantly lightweight. Furthermore, the stretch inserts allow for sufficient freedom of movement. In terms of wind protection, the jacket is particularly impressive at the cuffs. The combination of an extended back of the hand and an elastic waistband provides optimal protection from the wind. The neck area, however, is only partially covered by the mid-length collar. On our ride, we were able to experience its breathability and confirm that the concept of breathable material and ventilation openings works. This meant that even on strenuous climbs, there was no heat build-up under the jacket. We were less impressed with the jacket in our shower test. Here, we noticed how moisture slowly penetrated the jacket over time. Accordingly, we would only recommend the jacket for short showers or use in light rain.

Web: poc.com

We'll tell you what you should consider before buying a rain jacket here: