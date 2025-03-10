Test Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt: The fact that Pegasus is presenting a model with hub gears to the bicycle world for the brand's 20th anniversary is evidence of the continued popularity of this technology. Combined with a powerful motor, toothed belt and high seating comfort, the Premio EVO shows that fewer gears can definitely have added value.

For decades, the bicycle world has been divided into two halves: here the derailleur, there the gearbox. Both variants have been documented since the end of the 19th century; both have undergone countless development steps and are now in an extremely sophisticated state. One difference has always remained, however: the derailleur is seen as the sporty variant, the hub gear as the low-maintenance alternative for everyday and touring bikes. In the past, there were technical reasons for this, but that has changed since the introduction of extremely torque-resistant gearboxes. And in the era of e-bikes, the derailleur can only score points with its faster gear changes, while the hub gear in combination with a toothed belt has become even more low-maintenance.

Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt: fewer gears, more comfort

And something else has changed with the development of electric bikes: a high-torque motor no longer needs as many gears as possible. Whereas with a bio-bike you want to change gears in as small steps as possible in order to always stay within the optimal cadence, e-bike drives are so flexible that they produce enough power even when pedaling slowly. Too many gears are often a nuisance, simply because they require too many gear changes.

With the Nexus Inter-5E, as installed on the new Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt, component manufacturer Shimano has addressed this very issue. The gear system can handle significantly higher torques than conventional gear hubs; compared to the eight-speed Shimano Alfine gear system, the gear steps are larger and the lightest mountain gear is omitted (which you practically never need on a touring bike with a powerful motor). From setting off to the maximum assisted speed of 25 km/h, you only have to shift gears two or three times at most, which is of course very convenient.

Low-maintenance belt drive

With the Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt – one of the two anniversary models for the brand's 20th birthday – less is more. This also applies to the belt drive, where less or almost no maintenance means more riding or other fun. And when it comes to the other features, the elegant touring bike from the Cologne-based manufacturer represents more in almost every respect.

More smooth running, for example - the 5th generation Bosch Performance CX is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor in terms of handling, but the noise level is different. The 800 watt-hour battery provides more range; more money is left over if you choose the 600 Wh battery instead. More... well, Pegasus ensures greater ease of use by removing the battery from the top on both frame types - there is no longer any risk of it falling to the ground when removing it.

New frame geometry optimizes the sitting position

The 2025 Pegasus Premio has also improved in terms of seating comfort. The optimized frame geometry means that you sit a little better "in" the bike than on it, which benefits driving safety. However, you would still like to have a suspension seat post as standard. Thanks to the 100 mm air suspension fork, comfort is high at the front; the rear seems a little stiff in comparison. As is usual on modern e-bikes, the Premio also uses 55 mm wide tires, which offer noticeable vibration dampening with a slightly reduced air pressure.

The "Bosch Smart System" components on the Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt include the LED remote on the left of the handlebar grip and the large Kiox 500 display, whose color screen allows for easy reading of a wide range of information. The lighting system is also state-of-the-art, with a bright 70 lux spotlight and brake light function at the rear. Visually, the anniversary Premio has improved thanks to the internal routing of the shift cable and brake line from the handlebar stem.

Only two turns of the handle to reach maximum speed

The sporty sister model with ten-speed derailleur gears may offer faster gear changes, but when it comes to ease of use, the Premio 5F is unrivaled. Start off in second gear, turn the shifter twice - that's all you need to roll along with strong support and a comfortable cadence. Of course, modern bottom bracket gears are technically more complex and even more wear-resistant than the Shimano hub - but whether they make sense on a touring bike is another question. Anyone who rides the Pegasus Premio EVO 5F Belt will never have the feeling that gear ratios are missing; at least not when the bike is used as intended in everyday life and on tours.

www.pegasus-bikes.de