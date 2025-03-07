Test Pegasus Premio EVO 10 Lite: To mark the 20th anniversary of the model series, the popular e-trekking bike is coming to specialist retailers with numerous detailed improvements. Optimized frame geometry, easy battery removal and high-quality components make the Premio EVO even more attractive.

The bicycle industry has staying power. The oldest brands can look back on an uninterrupted history of almost 140 years; many a 100-year-old bike is still used in everyday life without attracting much attention. The mountain bike will soon be celebrating its 50th birthday, and a manufacturer that is celebrating its 20th birthday this year can practically be considered a newcomer.

Pegasus entered the scene at a good time: when the Cologne-based manufacturer introduced its first trekking bikes in the mid-noughties, cycling was on the rise. Sporting success on the one hand and new technologies on the other aroused interest and offered new possibilities. Hardly anyone was prepared to spend a lot of money on an everyday bike; with prices of around 500 euros, Pegasus models were already above average and offered sporty technology - 3x8 gears, suspension fork - at a relatively low weight. Hub dynamo and multi-position handlebars ensure functional reliability and comfort - something that the Cologne-based company was already putting a lot of emphasis on back then.

Pegasus Premio EVO 10 Lite: With new geometry into the anniversary year

E-bikes were of course already available in 2005. That year, 25.000 units were sold, which is around one eightieth (!) of today's sales figures. Many bicycle manufacturers are still holding back, including Pegasus. Gamechanger is the first Bosch motor, which is introduced at the end of 2010 and finally appears to the Cologne-based company to be a solid technical solution. Models such as the Pegasus E8 with hub gears or the NU with the new electronic and continuously variable NuVinci transmission are notable for the motor, which was still mounted in a suspended position at the time; with their slim frame shapes, these "pedelecs" are still quite close to a normal bicycle.

In the coming years, Bosch will introduce the higher-torque Performance Line (2014) and Performance Line CX (2015) motors. Disc brakes will replace the rim stoppers; the battery will still be attached externally and bicycles such as e-bikes will roll on comparatively narrow 38 mm tires. It will not be until 2020 that the e-bike will take on the form that is common today: in 2020, Pegasus will introduce the first Premio EVO, which can be recognized by the third-generation Bosch motor with a large chain wheel at the front. The battery is now integrated and the tires are a good bit wider at 47 mm.

Careful model maintenance

This is followed by careful model maintenance measures that improve the successful product bit by bit, while the Premio EVO remains true to its basic features. And you can see this in the anniversary year version: for its 20th birthday, Pegasus is giving itself and its customers a new version that attracts attention with many detailed improvements. However, you have to look closely or take a test ride - then you notice, for example, that the frame geometry has been changed so that the sitting position is now even more comfortable. Of course, the 2025 model is equipped with the fifth generation of the powerful Bosch Performance CX, which is primarily noticeable in the further reduced noise of the motor.

The new Pegasus Premio EVO 10 also uses the components of the Bosch Smart System, including the LED remote on the handlebar grip and the Kiox 500, a large color display with many functions. Engine, driving and performance data can be read optimally here, and the placement of the screen in front of the handlebar stem ensures that you don't have to look too far down. If you did, you would notice a new feature of the 2025 Premio EVO: the battery is now removed from the top in all three frame shapes. This is a good thing, especially with the heavy 800 Wh battery.

The ten-speed gearshift fits very well

The equipment of the Pegasus is exemplary, offering high-quality components where it counts. The ten-speed gears might raise eyebrows – aren't eleven to twelve gears standard these days? There are indeed sprocket cassettes with more gears, but given the strong motor support, you don't need finer gear gradations or a larger gear range. The ten-speed gearbox is also less sensitive, while a twelve-speed gear has to be perfectly adjusted to function smoothly. The Shimano Linkglide components ensure low wear even under heavy loads, and with fast, precise gear changes, the Pegasus Premio feels as sporty as you would expect from an e-trekking bike. The air suspension fork with 100 mm travel is also based on mountain bike technology. Its sensitive response is underlined by full 55 mm wide tires, which ensure pleasant vibration damping and a lot of driving safety. And the high puncture protection is also a plus in everyday life and on tours.

Visually, the 2025 Premio EVO is pleasing, not least because of the cables that run inside from the handlebar stem; there are also nice details such as the narrow rear light that is perfectly integrated into the stable rear carrier. This is equipped with an acceleration sensor and functions as a brake light. At the front, a 70 lux spotlight illuminates the road over a large area, and the long-distance visibility is also very good.

Three sizes, four colors

Pegasus offers its long-running model in three frame shapes and three sizes each; the diamond version is also available in XL. There are also four colors from cool silver to strong red, all of which underline the high-quality character of the anniversary model, and two battery options of 600 and 800 watt hours. With all of this, the Pegasus Premio EVO 10 is fully up to date. Major technical innovations are not to be expected for e-bikes of this type or are available on other Pegasus models - such as the full suspension of the Premio EVO FS or the bottom bracket gear on the Estremo EVO. So if you are looking for a high-quality e-trekking bike, you will find a suitable model here, which has a 20-year history.

www.pegasus-bikes.de