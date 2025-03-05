Nicolai G1 GPI with Pinion C1.12i gearbox and electronic gearshift

Product news / MTB: Just in time for the start of spring, Nicolai is presenting a new enduro bike, the G1 GPI. The Nicolai G1 GPI is based on the G1 platform and is complemented by a Pinion C1.12i gearbox, an electronic Smart.Shift gearshift and a Gates Carbon Drive drive. With this very high-quality equipment, the enduro bike is intended to take the G1 platform to a new level.

The Nicolai G1 GPI was created to master the most demanding technical terrain - with maximum speed and the highest reliability, with minimal maintenance and a huge selection of individual setup and tuning options. The heart of the frame is a modern Pinion C1.12 12-speed gearbox, which is shifted electronically and transfers the power to the rear wheel via a Gates Carbon Drive belt.

With the launch of the G1, the Nicolai-specific progressive Geolution frame design was subjected to a thorough revision. The result is a size-dependent geometry with extensive adjustability for individual optimization. Put simply, Geolution means that a flatter steering angle, longer reach and the associated longer wheelbase make the mountain bike faster, smoother and safer. The steep seat angle ensures a central and comfortable seating position on the bike.

The Nicolai G1 GPI can best be described in the manufacturer's words as a super enduro, an adaptive gravity platform that covers a variety of riding styles and scenarios for hard and fast riding. According to Nicolai, the bike is just as at home on the enduro racetrack as it is on the downhill slope and should cut just as good a figure on the jump line in the bike park as it does on all-day alpine adventures.

The G1 GPI is available as a frame kit for 5799,00 euros or as a complete bike at prices starting from 9499,00 euros.

Web: www.nicolai-bicycles.com