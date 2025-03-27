Test / MTB: With the Sram Eagle 90 and the Sram Eagle 70, Sram brings its transmission technology to the realm of mechanical shifting – at a significantly lower price. We've already had the chance to test the Eagle 90 groupset.

With the new Eagle 70 and Eagle 90 groupsets, SRAM is expanding its mechanical drivetrain range with two robust and powerful options for demanding mountain bikers. Based on the proven transmission technology already used in the corresponding electronic AXS systems, the new mechanical drivetrains utilize the so-called Hangerless Interface. This mounting system enables a direct connection of the rear derailleur to the frame, ensuring high stability, reduced adjustment work, and improved shifting performance under load.

Advantages of transmission technology

Like the previous transmission systems, the new Eagle 70 and Eagle 90 groupsets also feature a full-mount design, ensuring robust and precise shifting performance. By eliminating the traditional derailleur hanger, the rear derailleur is attached directly to the frame, which not only creates a more stable connection but also minimizes the risk of misadjustment. However, a UDH-compatible frame or rear triangle is required for installation.

Another key feature is the specially developed cassette with 44 defined shift points and an X-Sync tooth profile. This design ensures precise and reliable shifting, even under the highest loads—a feature that is particularly beneficial for e-MTBs.

The installation process for the mechanical transmission is deliberately kept simple. Unlike conventional mechanical shifting systems, there's no need for laborious adjustment of limit screws. Installation is completed in just a few steps: prepare, attach, tighten, and route the shift cable.

Differences between Sram Eagle 70 and Eagle 90

The two new groupsets differ primarily in their choice of materials, damping systems and degree of repairability.

Eagle 90: Maximum stability and repairability

The Eagle 90 groupset is designed as a premium variant and features a particularly robust rear derailleur with replaceable parallelogram links, skid plates, and a tool-free removable derailleur cage unit. This modularity makes the rear derailleur particularly easy to maintain. It also uses Type 4 damping, already familiar from the electronic AXS models, to minimize chain slap.

The Eagle 90 crankset is made of forged aluminum. It is available in various lengths from 155 mm to 175 mm and can be equipped with optional bashguards. An e-bike version for different drive systems is also available.

Eagle 70: Solid performance for a wide range of applications

The Eagle 70 transmission is designed as a robust all-round drivetrain and features a new Drag Spring damper with higher damping torque. While the rear derailleur has fewer replaceable components than the Eagle 90 model, key protective components such as the skid plates and the outer parallelogram link are replaceable.

For the crankset, SRAM uses a stamped steel T-type chainring. Optional bashguards are also available. The crank is available in 165 mm, 170 mm, and 175 mm lengths. The e-bike version features an ISIS mount, making it compatible with many current drivetrain systems.

Mechanical gear levers with optimized ergonomics

The shift levers of the Eagle 70 and 90 groupsets have been redesigned for ergonomics and feel. They route the shift cable parallel to the handlebar and are ideal for use with SRAM Stealth brakes.

Especially for e-MTBs, there's the so-called single-click version, which prevents multiple gears from being shifted at once. This reduces stress on the chain and cassette and contributes to the longevity of the drivetrain. A double-click version is available for classic mountain bikes, allowing up to two gears to be shifted per shift.

Prices and weights of the Sram Eagle 70 and Sram Eagle 90

With these two new groupsets, Sram is bringing its transmission technology into a significantly lower price range. The rear derailleur and shift levers, in particular, are no longer too expensive on the Eagle 70 and Eagle 90. This means that both groupsets should also find their way onto complete bikes in the more affordable range. The only downside is the still quite expensive cassettes, of which unfortunately no new versions have been introduced. The cheapest option, the XS-1270, still costs around €200.

There are no major differences in weight – the derailleurs, like their electronic counterparts, are slightly heavier than "classic" Eagle models. However, it's important to note when comparing them that all Transmission derailleurs lack the UDH derailleur hanger, which also weighs around 40g.

Sram Eagle 90

designation Weight Price (RRP) derailleur RD-90-A1 395 g 205 Euros Gear levers SL-90-A1 135 g 55 Euros Gear lever (Single Click) SL-90-PA-A1 135 g 55 Euros Crankset (E-MTB) FC-90-PA-A1 490 g 110 Euros Crank set FC-90-A1 825 g 170 Euros in Kassetten CS-XS-1275-A1 445 g 300 Euros Chain CN-TTYP-GX-A1 285 g 60 Euros

Sram Eagle 70

designation Weight Price (RRP) derailleur RD-70-A1 415 g 135 Euros Gear levers SL-70-A1 145 g 35 Euros Gear lever (Single Click) SL-70-PA-A1 145 g 35 Euros Crankset (E-MTB) FC-70-PA-A1 55 g 95 Euros Crank set FC-70-A1 895 g 100 Euros in Kassetten CS-XS-1270-A1 565 g 240 Euros Chain CN-TTYP-70-A1 270 g 35 Euros

First test impressions of the Sram Eagle 90

We were able to put a few kilometers on the Sram Eagle 90 on our e-mountain bike before its release. Installation is just as easy as with electronic transmission shifting – only adjusting the cable tension is required. Anyone who has only installed traditional shifting systems will have to rethink things a bit – Sram offers assistance in the AXS app or via its excellent installation videos.

The shifting performance of the groupset is very good. In 95% of cases, gear changes are as silent, smooth, and reliable as one would expect from electronic transmission groups. However, in our case, occasionally changing the pinion took a little longer; we attribute this to the cable or outer casing as another "disruptive factor." However, since these were very rare cases, our overall very positive impression was not dampened.