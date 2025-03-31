Product News / E-MTB: With the new Lyke models, Haibike aims to set new standards in the light eMTB segment. The focus is on even greater power and performance for maximum riding enjoyment on any terrain. The compact Fazua Ride 60 drive unit, combined with the 480 Wh battery, is designed to always provide the right level of assistance on climbs.

The new Haibike Lyke is available in three versions. All models feature a CF 29" carbon frame, 140/140 mm suspension travel, and a Fazua Ride 60 drivetrain with a 480 Wh drive unit battery. The top model in the series is the exquisitely equipped Lyke CF SE. Every feature has been developed to guarantee maximum riding pleasure, both uphill and downhill. Thanks to the smart RockShox Flight Attendant system, the suspension is always in exactly the right position at the right time. The automatic suspension reacts in real time, analyzing the constant flow of constantly changing data to find the perfect suspension setting for every trail.

Lyke CF SE

• Motor: Fazua Ride 60 (450 W max., 60 Nm, Fazua Mode Control) • Battery: 480 Wh (Intube & removable) • Range Extender Compatible • Full 29” • Top model with Flight Attendant System: (Rockshox Pike Ultimate 140 mm / Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate 140 mm) • Sram XX Eagle T-Type 12-Speed ​​• Price: 13.000 euros

Web: www.haibike.com