Hope presents new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar

Hope Technology presents a new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar. According to the manufacturer, the new 35 R handlebar is made from high-quality carbon fiber and has been optimized over years of development to reduce vibrations while maintaining the ideal compliance for precise bike control. This ensures a safe and responsive ride on demanding terrain, the manufacturer continues. Its perfect balance of lightweight performance and uncompromising strength makes it ideal for all-mountain riding. Like all Hope products, the 35 R carbon handlebar is designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.

Hope 35 R carbon handlebar: technical details

800 mm wide with cutting marks for individual length adjustments

Ø35 mm x 35 mm Rise: 5° Upsweep, 8° Backsweep

Lightweight construction: 245 g (Ø35 mm)

Optimized laminate design with different wall sections for improved material efficiency

Alignment grids on both sides for easy control setup

The new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar will be available from every Hope dealer from the end of April at a RRP of 226,10 euros.

Web: www.hopetech.com