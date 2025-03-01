Hope presents new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar

Product news: Hope Technology is launching a new carbon handlebar with a 35 mm rise. The handlebar is said to have a perfect balance of weight, performance and stability, making it ideal for all-mountain riding. Like all Hope products, the Rise carbon handlebar is designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.
Hope Technology presents a new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar. According to the manufacturer, the new 35 R handlebar is made from high-quality carbon fiber and has been optimized over years of development to reduce vibrations while maintaining the ideal compliance for precise bike control. This ensures a safe and responsive ride on demanding terrain, the manufacturer continues. Its perfect balance of lightweight performance and uncompromising strength makes it ideal for all-mountain riding. Like all Hope products, the 35 R carbon handlebar is designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.
Hope 35 R carbon handlebar: technical details
- 800 mm wide with cutting marks for individual length adjustments
- Ø35 mm x 35 mm Rise: 5° Upsweep, 8° Backsweep
- Lightweight construction: 245 g (Ø35 mm)
- Optimized laminate design with different wall sections for improved material efficiency
- Alignment grids on both sides for easy control setup
The new 35 mm rise carbon handlebar will be available from every Hope dealer from the end of April at a RRP of 226,10 euros.
Web: www.hopetech.com