Goodyear Wingfoot Park & ​​Wingfoot Dirt in the test: The right tire choice is crucial for speed, grip, and control on a dirt pump track. With the combination of Wingfoot Park on the rear wheel and Wingfoot Dirt on the front wheel, Goodyear promises balanced performance on unpaved surfaces. The tires were tested on a pump track with dirt and sand, where they had to prove themselves under real-world conditions.

First impression & assembly

Visually, the tires make a statement: The brown casing gives the bike a classic look, while the black tread provides a contrast. The workmanship appears high-quality, and the folding tires are easy to mount and sit securely on the rim. So, all good things come first.

Goodyear Wingfoot: Technical Details

Both models have a 60 TPI casing, which offers an optimal balance between weight, robustness and flexibility. The Dynamic:A/T rubber compound was developed for a balanced mix of grip and speed. In addition, the R:Shield puncture protection for increased resistance to punctures without compromising the flexibility of the tires.

Driving characteristics on the dirt pump track

On the loose surface of a dirt pump track, the tire combination shows its strengths. Wingfoot Park on the rear wheel is characterized by its fast rolling characteristics Even on sandy sections, it remains efficient and contributes to increased speed. The subtle profile provides sufficient traction when pushing out of the waves without creating too much drag.

The Wingfoot Dirt on the front wheel offers noticeably more grip. Its coarser profile ensures controlled steering precision, even in deep or loose berms. It provides a stable and predictable ride, especially during fast cornering. It provides reliable grip on dry surfaces, while also performing surprisingly well in sandy sections.

Optics & Design

The combination of black tread and brown carcass stands out from conventional designs and gives the bike a stylish, classic lookthat appeals to both retro lovers and modern drivers.

Conclusion: Goodyear Wingfoot

The combination of Goodyear Wingfoot Park & ​​Wingfoot Dirt impresses on the dirt pump track with its versatile features. During the Wingfoot Park on the rear wheel for fast rolling provides, the Wingfoot Dirt on the front wheel reliable grip in loose berms. The combination of performance and design makes these tires a strong choice for riders who ride on unpaved pump tracks.