Gazelle Cabby C380: The Dutch company's longtail bike offers safe child and cargo transport and comes with a wide range of accessories. It's available in two colors, two frame sizes, and has already won an iF Design Award.

With its first longtail cargo bike, the traditional Dutch brand has scored a direct hit: Even before its market launch, the Cabby was honored with an iF Design Award 2025 in the "Longtail E-Bikes" category. These compact cargo bikes are enjoying growing popularity, as they offer certain advantages over the "Long John" models with a front loading platform.

Of course, longtails tend to be limited when it comes to cargo transport: Due to their design, luggage must be positioned over the rear wheel, which is practical for passenger transport. And, of course, you can attach large side panniers that can hold a lot of cargo. A big plus, however, is the easy handling, which is practically indistinguishable from a regular e-bike, as well as the compact dimensions. The longtail is essentially a regular bike with significantly greater transport capacity – the Gazelle Cabby, for example, is designed for a system weight of 200 kg, which corresponds to a payload of around 160 kg.

80 kilos can be transported on the rear carrier, and another 15 kilos on the optional front carrier. This allows for two child seats to be mounted in the rear; two older children sit directly on the rear carrier with a cushion. And to prevent "foot between the feet," as they say in the Netherlands, Gazelle relies on classic protective features: On the one hand, the rear wheel is covered extensively, and on the other, there are 34-liter side pockets for luggage. and Children’s feet – that’s how it was done on classic Dutch bikes decades ago.

Of course, an adult can also ride along; the "Safety Bar," available as an accessory, not only keeps children safe but also secures cargo—such as special baskets or crates of drinks. To ensure all of this can be moved effortlessly, Gazelle specifies the powerful Bosch Performance CX and offers a choice of three batteries: 400, 545, and 800 watt-hours. Shifting is seamlessly controlled via the Enviolo hub; there are also useful details such as a bright 80-lux spotlight, a ring lock on the air suspension fork, and a fully encapsulated drivetrain. The Kiox 300 display of the motor system sits neatly in the split handlebar stem, and the cables and lines leading to the rear are routed internally. And while the 24-inch rear wheel is aligned to keep the payload as low as possible, the front wheel rotates a 26-inch wheel, which offers advantages in terms of straight-line stability and rollover behavior.

Gazelle offers the Caddy for a base price of €5.699. Two frame sizes are available (45 and 55 cm), two colors, and a wide range of accessories. And given the concept's great flexibility, it's also worth purchasing once the children are older.

www.gazelle.de