Product news / E-MTB: After last year's presentation of the JAM², the Focus THRON² and THRON² EQP now follow with a new E-MTB concept in the Focus style. Focus has revised the E-mountain bikes with Bosch motors to adapt them to modern E-MTB requirements. Both bikes are characterized by a basic idea, but they are two bikes for different purposes.

They share the same frame, kinematics and, above all, the same name: THRON² and THRON² EQP. The basic idea is also the same: maximum comfort and a feeling of security on long, mountainous E-MTB tours. However, the two sibling bikes each show their strengths in different places. With the Focus THRON², the focus is on the pure experience of the tour. The main thing is nature, up long gravel climbs and down fun, flowing trails. When going uphill, the long chainstays should ensure that the front wheel stays on the ground. Together with the flat seat angle and a high front, this creates the most comfortable seating position in the Focus E-MTB portfolio.

The EQP addition to the THRON² stands for equipped. The wide metal mudguards are extra long at the front to keep your feet dry. The robust stand is screwed directly to the frame and thus keeps the bike safe even with a child or cargo trailer. With the strong front light, high beam and the rear light with stop function integrated into the mudguard, great importance is attached to the issue of vision and visibility. With its well thought-out equipment, which also includes a stable luggage rack, the Focus THRON² EQP opens up additional possibilities for the touring experience.

Another feature of the bikes are the ground and smoothed weld seams, which give the THRON² a chic carbon look. There is also the semi-integrated shock absorber and the CIS 2.0 stem with integrated cable routing. Two-tone metallic paint with a painted main link completes the premium look of the two THRON² models. The bikes also offer four possible battery capacities of up to 1050 Wh. With Focus you can choose between the compact 600 Wh battery or the larger 800 Wh battery - in combination with the PowerMore 250 Wh range extender this offers maximum flexibility.

The Focus THRON² and THRON² EQP models are offered in different equipment versions – including BOSCH ABS – at prices between 4.699,00 and 6.999,00 euros.

Web: www.focus-bikes.com