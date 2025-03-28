Exciting innovations for FAZUA RIDE 60

Product News / E-Bike: FAZUA, a Bavarian company specializing in e-bike drive systems and part of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH since 2022, has three exciting innovations for the RIDE 60 system. Two new 480 Wh battery options will be available starting in June. Fans of sporty riding can also activate the boost function with the FAZUA MODE CONTROL button.

FAZUA fans can look forward to three new features for the FAZUA RIDE 60 system, literally switching to turbo. Starting in June 2025, two new battery options will be available, offering even greater range. The drive manufacturer from Ottobrunn, Bavaria, is also introducing FAZUA MODE CONTROL, for those who like a sporty ride. And the latest firmware update makes it even easier for riders with FAZUA RING CONTROL to activate the boost function.

FAZUA RIDE 60 ENERGY 480 battery

Starting in June of this year, FAZUA will be increasing its battery capacity from 480 watt-hours to 430 watt-hours with the FAZUA ENERGY 480. The new battery will be available in two versions: permanently installed or removable. Thanks to innovative battery technology, the new batteries now offer greater range without sacrificing their familiar sleek appearance. Both versions weigh 2,4 kg and have 50 watt-hours more capacity, increasing performance by more than 10%. Anyone who already owns an e-bike with a FAZUA RIDE 60 drive system can have the new batteries retrofitted by a specialist dealer.

FAZUA MODE CONTROL

FAZUA now offers the new FAZUA MODE CONTROL as an alternative to the classic FAZUA RING CONTROL. Riders can easily switch between different riding modes using the rocker switch with their thumb. A clever additional feature: the boost function can be activated directly from any riding mode using a button. This provides the extra power needed for challenging sections and ensures that nothing distracts from what really matters: the trail. The FAZUA MODE CONTROL was developed specifically for sporty mountain biking. Users can check compatibility with their system using Toolbox 2.23.1.

FAZUA RING CONTROL firmware update

FAZUA has also improved the functionality of the proven RING CONTROL. Using the latest version of the FAZUA Toolbox, the "Configuration" menu item allows you to select the "Urban" or "Mountain Bike" mode. In the "Mountain Bike" setting, the boost function can be activated with a quick right-click from any riding mode. This adjustment, which is particularly useful for mountain bikers, can also be performed by a FAZUA dealer.

Web: www.fazua.com