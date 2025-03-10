Dirtlej vest in the test: Let's get dirty! The bad weather experts from southern Baden have the right solution for every condition. Now there are no more excuses. We have tested their vest extensively.

Data on the Dirtlej Vest

Fitting Close fit robustness 95% Raincover 85% windshield 85% breathability 90% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €99

First impression

Clearly, a vest is not a replacement for a full rain jacket, so the values ​​in our table for rain and wind protection are lower. But a vest can be the perfect solution, especially in the transitional seasons. But more about that in the practical test, let's take a closer look at the vest first. Dirtlej's goal was to construct a light and compact vest that has a small pack size. The front and back consist of a waterproof and windproof membrane (20.000mm water column), which is also elastic. The side inserts, which are made of a polyester/elastane mix, ensure further freedom of movement. In comparison to other bike-specific jackets, the Dirtlej vest does not have an extended back section, but rather an extended hem. This means that the entire vest is extended downwards. The back section is also equipped with a blue elastic waistband, which also has rubberized Dirtlej logos on the inside. The vest has two pockets; the breast pocket can hold a smartphone, for example, and the open inside pocket can hold bars or tissues. The inside pocket is basically there so that the vest can be stowed away in a space-saving manner when it is not in use. The Dirtlej logo on the back is reflective so that you can be seen from behind even in poor lighting conditions.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size M fits well. During the test ride, a protector vest and a long-sleeved jersey could be worn underneath.

Dirtlej vest in practical test

As already mentioned, a vest is a very useful piece of clothing, especially in the transitional period. On our test tour, we set off on our bikes in the early hours of the morning at 6°C and barely two hours later the thermometer climbed above 15°C in sunny weather. During this time frame, the Dirlej vest was exactly the right protection to keep you from getting cold. The vest keeps the body comfortably warm and the arms can be a little cooler, as this prevents heat build-up. When the vest was no longer needed, it could be easily stowed away in its own inside pocket and disappeared into the hip pocket. Here, too, a vest has advantages over a jacket, as the lack of arms means it has a smaller pack size. As far as the fit of the vest is concerned, we can only find words of praise here; thanks to the mix of materials and the lack of arms, the vest does not restrict freedom of movement. The extended hem also stays in place and therefore covers the back optimally. And if mud, slush and spray fly around your ears on the trail, rest assured that the Dirtlej vest will keep your body dry.

Web: dirtley.de

