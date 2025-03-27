Sram Motive stops properly!

Sram surprised everyone last year with the Maven. The DB8 came not long before. It was communicated rather cautiously; it was simply there. Understandable from today's perspective, but in our eyes it was a test case for a new braking medium, at least new for Sram. It was a first for Sram to use mineral oil instead of brake fluid. Manufacturers, dealers, and even riders had nothing to complain about. Okay, the DB8 wasn't the most powerful, but it was reliable and stress-free, and the power was sufficient. The Maven, however, was deliberately designed for downhill, enduro, and heavy e-bikes. The massive anchor is also a perfect fit for these bikes.

Other Sram DB models

Now Sram is significantly expanding its portfolio. In addition to the solid DB8, there are a DB6 and DB4. Both feature a new lever architecture that should fit well with modern, uncluttered cockpits. The levers are somewhat simpler than the DB8 and have a clamping ring that is open on one side. The DB6 lever is MMX compatible, while the DB4 is not. The latter will also be available as a pure OEM brake, meaning it will not be available for the aftermarket. The brake caliper is the same on all DB brakes as on the DB8. The DB6 will cost around 100 euros, by the way.

The Sram Maven as a base model

The Maven also has something to say. The Ultimate and Expert kits have a different look, with the familiar red design now changing to a blue-green and turquoise, respectively. The Maven Base is new: Here, the lever is mounted on a bushing; the contact point of the pads is not adjustable, but the reach adjustment is tool-free. It comes with a sleek finish, sandblasted and black anodized. The Maven Base has a recommended retail price of €200; the street price will likely be lower.

Complete range of Sram Motive models

Consequently, Sram is now offering an alternative for everything from trail bikes to cross country bikes. The Motive comes in three models. We tested the top model, more on that later. There will be four variants: the Motive Bronze, the Motive Silver, and the Motive Ultimate, which is also available as an Expert Kit with extensive accessories. The Ultimate models feature carbon levers and titanium screws to save an additional 10g compared to the Bronze and Silver models. There are also a few cost savings between the Silver and Bronze models. The difference between the Ultimate and the Ultimate Expert Kit is the scope of delivery. The Expert Kit includes two 180mm CL-X brake rotors. Two different brake pads are also included: organic and sintered. We'll spare you a lot of words about the differences between the individual models - here is a graphic overview.

The RRPs for the Motives Bronze will be just under €200, the Motives Silver just under €250, and the Motives Ultimate just under €300. The Expert Kit will be priced at €655. Of course, all of these will be available elsewhere for less.

Who the new Sram Motive is aimed at

Sram says of the Motive: "The Motive is the brake for anyone who wants to go faster everywhere. It offers the perfect combination of lightweight construction and serious stopping power for everything from the race track to distant adventures. Light enough for top performance in XC. Powerful enough for aggressive trail riding. You can brake later, maintain speed longer, and still be just as fast on the climb as before. Motive challenges conventions." Now, we don't want to spend a long time philosophizing about whether the DirectLink control of the master piston is the right choice, nor do we need to discuss whether the lever actually comes from the Level brakes and the caliper from the DB8. Ultimately, we want to know the following: Is the installation and adjustment easy to do? Does it have real braking power? Does it work with the heat management? Is the price and performance a good match? So we removed the Maven from a colleague's YT Jeffsy and put a Motive Ultimate on it. If it can convince after the anchor that the Maven represents... then that's clear. Brake discs and adapters remain.

Sram's new Motives in test

On the new Motive, the brake caliper in particular is significantly slimmer than its massive big brother. This is also reflected in the weight. We compared the Motiv Ultimate with the Maven Silver with the same cable length, and the weight savings are a whopping 100g per brake without a disc. This is achieved with carbon levers and a slim brake caliper, but the bite point adjustment was also likely sacrificed in the slimming process. The reach is still adjustable without tools.

Bleeding and maintenance are super quick and easy with the necessary tool set from Sram. Without the set, however, we believe it would be rather difficult to do. We must once again point out Sram's support sleeves and cutting rings, which screw in easily. Please, dear brake tinkerers of other brands, take a look!

Visually, the Motive is certainly a success. The brake levers nestle nicely against the handlebars, and the brake caliper impresses with its slim shape. Combined with the electronic shifting and seat post, you get a very tidy cockpit; and thanks to MMX compatibility, one clamp per handlebar is sufficient.

Comparing the two Sram brakes directly on the trail, you can definitely notice a difference. The Motive isn't as aggressive as the Maven. But that's not meant to be a negative. On a trail bike, it's actually good for the brakes to be less aggressive. In return, you get better modulation. Because it's a bit early in the season, my colleague Christoph unfortunately hasn't had the chance to put the brakes through their paces on long downhills, but on the trails here in the Bavarian Forest and the Vienna Woods trails, the brakes were completely convincing.

What I did notice, however, is that the brakes require a rather long break-in period with the new pads and rotors. Once this phase is over, however, the braking power is absolutely sufficient and the modulation is very impressive. Ultimately, the brake will remain on the Jeffsy, as it's a much better fit for an all-rounder than the extremely powerful Maven. Christoph's conclusion on the Motive: "With the Motive, Sram neatly rounds out its brake portfolio. From cross-country to all-mountain, everything is covered. Even if you want to squeeze every gram out of an enduro or even a downhill bike, you'll be happy with the brake. You'll find out how the brake performs in the long-term test in September."