Cyclingworld 2025: Cycling culture, technology, and more in historic industrial halls – with this recipe, the Düsseldorf spring trade fair is becoming more popular year after year. Velomotion was there and brought along interesting cycling-related products.

The Düsseldorf Spring Fair is a phenomenon. It's as much a B2C event for consumers as it is a cycling culture exhibition and new product showcase. Exhibitors range from small manufacturers with bicycle-specific accessories to major brands, some of which are represented by local dealers. And while some exhibition stands, measuring dozens of square meters, are almost Eurobike-sized, many major brands fly their flags in a tiny space – the main thing is to be present with their wheels, components, and parts, to inform interested users, or to hold industry-specific discussions.

Another key feature is the extensive testing opportunities, allowing you to "experience" e-bikes, cargo bikes, racing bikes, and gravel bikes en masse – the 27.000 visitors logged a whopping 12.000 test rides; the supporting program included the Cyclingworld Awards ceremony, talks, and even a dusty cyclo-cross race. 330 exhibitors with 480 brands were on site, and if anything dampens the excitement, it's the fact that the trade fair in the historic Böhler area is already reaching its limits, so great is the interest from both the industry and the public. A visit is worthwhile – and those who weren't there can check out a selection of interesting products here.

Ampler: Charging has never been so easy

The innovative e-bike brand from Estonia remains true to its philosophy: The third generation of the simple electric bikes also relies on the harmonious thrust of a rear motor and the sleek lines provided by an integrated 336 Wh battery. An interesting new feature is the USB-C port, which is designed to simplify charging the battery – with the new Ampler, even a laptop charger is sufficient to fill the battery. 80% charge is said to be achieved in a relatively short time.

It's even supposed to work with a power bank, which can then serve as a range extender. Conversely, you can connect your phone to the bike and have it charge from the drive battery. Ampler continues to offer its models as single-speed bikes with belt drive and derailleur gears; the bikes, which weigh just over 16 kg, are available starting at €2.790.

Rose: Steel bike with racing handlebars and Cyclingworld Award for touring bike

Only a few major manufacturers are still involved with steel. This made Rose's Hobo all the more surprising; and even more interesting is its new Dropbar variant.

With its relaxed geometry, tailored for cycling trips and leisurely tours, the Hobo offers numerous mounting points for racks and accessories; it comes factory-fitted with a fairly large front rack for bags, etc. The super-solid steel frame is combined with a carbon fork; the frame features unusual details for steel, such as the cable routing in the down tube and the UDH derailleur hanger. Also rare, but certainly useful here, are the 650B wheels with 47 mm wide tires. At just under €1.900, this is one of the most unusual bikes in the mail-order company's portfolio and an interesting offering for classic bike enthusiasts.

Cyclingworld awarded the silver trade fair prize to the Rose Sneak 1 EQ, which offers interesting details for a sporty touring/trekking bike. Integrated cables ensure a clean look; the front light seems to be missing and is found after some searching. im The handlebars were discovered – according to the manufacturer, they're bright enough for city riding and touring in low light. The concealed thru-axle thread in the fork is also a nice touch. The Sneak 1 EQ is available with Shimano Cues 2×10 drivetrain for €1.699; with pedals, it weighs around 14 kg.

Diamant Nhoma: Randonneur with a lot of comfort

Where the classic touring racing bike had various disadvantages of the sporty racer – stretched seating position, narrow tires – the new Diamond Nhoma Significantly more contemporary. The high-quality tourer, featuring a Supernova headlight, a wide-range Shimano GRX 1×12 (10-51 teeth) gear ratio, and a Brooks saddle, offers exceptional seating comfort without appearing unsporty or bulky. Numerous mounting options make the Nhoma ideal for touring, while also being ideal as a sporty everyday or commuter bike. The price of €1.999 is also appealing.

Specialized: Turbo Vado with special paint

An unusual special model of the Vado was the main attraction at the stand of SpecializedThe SL 2 Carbon LTD is limited to 250 units and optimized for minimal weight with special components. It features a carbon wheelset from the company's own Roval brand, and a carbon seatpost is also included. The Future Shock fork ensures comfort, and the lighting system, with the rear lights integrated into the saddle, ensures safety. The Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD weighs around 15 kg and retails for €9.000—if you can still find one.

Cyclowax: As fast and clean as the pros

No more sticky fingers when putting on the chain or removing the rear wheel, no more clothes contaminated with black grease – that alone is the best argument for waxing the chain instead of oiling it. Cyclowax cites further advantages, such as 4 to 8 watts of power savings and up to three times longer service life of the chain, cassette and sprockets.

The Belgian company aims to make it appealing to beginners with pre-waxed chains (10-speed from €75, 12-speed from €80). Those who've fallen under Sauber's spell can get the complete set for hot waxing their own chain for €140. Add to that the degreaser kit for €40, and you're ready to go. We guarantee: Once you've tried it, you'll never want to go back.

The most beautiful mini peloton

… comes from the British Rowley HaverlyThe centimeter-high figures are well-known, but what he creates with them is extraordinary: His hand-painted jerseys with the finest details, glasses, beards, and headgear are unique in this genre, and the dioramas of classic racing scenes that he creates are simply astonishing. He also offers various printed materials, and individual requests can be realized. But even standards like Andy Hampsten on the Gavia will make fans' hearts race.

Velo de Ville: Cargo bike in miniature

As an alternative to the child seat, the custom-made manufacturer offers Velo de Ville an extra-long rear carrier, which, with its grab bar and cushion, is certainly more comfortable for larger children than a traditional child seat. The folding footrests make it easier to mount, eliminating the need to lift the child, and the large spoke covers ensure safety. Of course, this version isn't a true cargo bike like the Velo de Ville Loady (Longtail) or FR8 (Long John). However, the special carrier is certainly suitable for extending a conventional e-bike.

Drössiger: Solid material with an individual touch

An eight-speed hub and disc brakes, a sleek aluminum frame, and puncture-proof tires: For many, this is the archetypal everyday bike, and with Drössiger's configurator, you can have it painted to your liking. Mudguards in the same frame color or a contrasting color? Subtle or bold decor? If you have questions like these, the West German manufacturer is the right place for you – and you'll pay about $1,000 for the model shown just under 1.450 euros.

3T: colorful and fast in the wind

At the Italian manufacturer 3T It's like everywhere else where a product is shown in different colors: you just want them all! The standard versions of the Racemax, however, aren't quite as colorful; although the manufacturer's investment in a paint shop might lead to custom-colored individual pieces.

3T only offers two color options and currently only one equipment variant for the Strada aero racing machine: black or white, with Shimano 105 Di2 and in-house carbon wheels - nevertheless, the aerodynamically optimized racer is a very attractive model due to its long tradition, even if it is not exactly cheap at 5.755 euros.

Leeze CH 50 Basic Allroad: Fast wheelset for wide tires

The wheel manufacturer from Münsterland has modernized its Basic series and significantly reduced the weight. The new Leeze CH 50 Basic Allroad With a 50 mm deep profile, they weigh just over 1.400 grams. The hookless rims, with a 25 mm internal width and 33 mm external width, are tailored for gravel tires and are presumably very aerodynamic. Even 30 mm tires can be mounted, so the wheelset is also perfectly suited to a road bike. The straight-pull spokes are new, and the price remains affordable: At €999, comparable material would be hard to find.

The Vandal: Retro look and cycling clothing from Belgium

From the Belgian national jersey to the classic Simplex rear derailleur, The Vandal They skillfully transform typical cycling motifs into cool T-shirts. They also offer functional cycling clothing, accessories, and even baby clothes, all "Fair Wear" certified and predominantly manufactured in Western Europe. This way, you can confidently declare yourself a cycling fan!

Bombtrack Munroe Cargo: unusual transport

The Cologne-based manufacturer is known for bikes outside the mainstream, as the Munroe Cargo demonstrates. With 50mm tires and a 650B rear wheel and a 20-inch front wheel, the silhouette of this compact cargo bike is unusual; a 30 kg load capacity speaks for the stability of the low-mounted front carrier. However, the aluminum frame doesn't offer anything more than a 2x9 gear system, hydraulic brakes, and a double kickstand; one would have hoped for at least a large rear carrier. Nevertheless, the bike, which costs just under €1.700, received a Cyclingworld Award.

Scott Silence E-Ride: Truly an e-bike

In the road sector, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between bio-bikes and electric bikes. The former often appear quite bulky with their aerodynamic tube shapes; the latter benefit from increasingly compact motors. This is also demonstrated by the Scott Silence E-Ride: The carbon frame houses a TQ mid-drive motor and 360 Wh battery, which is only noticeable in details like the charging port and the display on the top tube. However, you can't miss the powerful thrust, which delivers 50 Nm of torque.

The small front carrier can handle up to seven kilograms; lighting and parking stands are included, and the carbon cockpit with integrated cables adds elegance. With all this, the Silence costs €7.499; those who can do without the electronic shifting can upgrade for €5.999.

Orbea Avant H30: Affordable entry-level bike with upgrade options

A solid, beautifully crafted aluminum frame with smooth welds, a mechanical Shimano 105 with 2×12 gears – anyone who wants to start cycling doesn't need anything more. The Basque manufacturer offers such a package in the form of the Before H30 for a reasonable 2.099 euros and, with a comfortable seating position and tire clearance of up to 38 mm, ensures versatile use from commuting to “gravel light”.

Orbea supplies a carbon fork and fully integrated cables from the stem to the chainstay; the option to mount a transport box for accessories under the down tube is interesting. Orbea also offers a few upgrades on its website: For an additional €150, you can order the Avant with a carbon seatpost; for €200 more, it comes with a carbon handlebar, and anyone who adds €1.000 will ride on a lightweight carbon wheelset from the very first kilometer.

Van Rysel: Big performance with fast bike

Decathlon's cycling brand went all out at Cyclingworld with a spacious booth. The central exhibit: the new aero racing bike Race RCR-F Pro CF, which is said to be 13 watts more aerodynamic and 7% stiffer than its predecessor. This is evident in the flat shape of the bolide – complemented by the deep SwissSide wheels – and you're sure to be fast on a bike like this.

Among the highlights of the RCR-F Pro CF is a custom cockpit, manufactured specifically for Van Rysel by specialist manufacturer Deda; The Shimano Ultegra Di2 components are, of course, of the highest quality. The price of the new professional racer can be considered a small consolation for its competitors: At €6.499, Van Rysel is now in the range of established specialist brands. Even in Lille, top-of-the-line aerodynamics aren't available at a bargain price.