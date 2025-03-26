Product news: The handguards familiar from motorcycle enduro racing are also gaining increasing popularity in the mountain bike sector. Crankbrothers has launched two new Guardian Handguard Kits, designed to provide ultimate hand protection on overgrown and narrow trails. In addition to a solution specifically designed for screw-on grips, Crankbrothers also offers a universally fitting kit with a quick release.

Guardian Integrated Handguard System Kit

The fully adjustable Integrated Handguard System saves space and keeps the cockpit tidy. Compatible with ODI, Lizard Skins, Sensus, Ergon GA, Ergon GFR1, Ergon GD1, Ergon GE, and SQ lab, the kit allows for easy installation on the inner locking ring of the screw-on grips.

More deets:

• Supplied retaining rings can be integrated into existing handles

• Cuffs with twist adjustment for arms

• Includes multiple washers to fit most locking handles

• Materials: Arm – glass fiber reinforced nylon, protection – HIPP (high-impact polypropylene)

• Weight: 177 g (without washers)

• Price: 59,99 euros

Universal handguard system kit

The Guardian Universal Handguard System Kit offers a solution that's independent of the handlebar grip. The fully adjustable handguards are installed and removed with ease using a quick-release lever.

More deets:

• Quick release assembly for easy attachment and removal

• Materials: Arm – glass fiber reinforced nylon, protection – HIPP (high-impact polypropylene)

• Weight: 157 g (without washers)

• Price: 49,99 euros

Both sets allow for lateral adjustment of up to 33 mm. The two-position mounting also ensures compatibility with most brake levers. Handguard extensions are included for riders with larger hands. The products are rounded off by a 5-year warranty.

Web: www.crankbrothers.com